Laurel Tinsley Brings Strategic Experience to Tax Advantage Group by Cherry Bekaert

Laurel has an impressive track record of structuring complex transactions involving NMTCs, as well as tax credits for historic rehabilitation, low-income housing, renewable energy, brownfield and affordable housing assistance program that have helped spur economic development. She brings industry experience in not-for-profit, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, education and renewable energy—which will provide important depth to TAG's services and capabilities in the years ahead.

"We are thrilled to have Laurel join us and apply her passion and broad knowledge to support and lead our practice. This will enable us to reach additional disadvantaged businesses and communities by helping projects secure funding through the NMTC Program and other programs," said Tammy Propst, the Founder and Former Managing Director of TAG.

Prior to joining Cherry Bekaert, Laurel served as Chief Executive Officer of MBS Urban Initiatives CDE, LLC and as Deputy General Counsel of Development at McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, she also serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Washington University School of Law, where she's taught Introduction to Tax Credits and Development Incentives since 2008.

Cherry Bekaert LLP formally announced the acquisition of TAG—a consulting firm that specialized in New Markets Tax Credits and related financing and capital services to clients— in April of 2020. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, TAG now operates as TAG by Cherry Bekaert.

About Tax Advantage Group by Cherry Bekaert

Tax Advantage Group by Cherry Bekaert specializes in New Markets Tax Credits and other financing and capital services, helping non-profit and for-profit organizations access capital and transform communities across the U.S.—from Florida to Alaska. In addition to managing $545 million of NMTC assets, and drafting over $1 billion in successful NMTC Applications, TAG has played an instrumental role in securing funding for over $1.5 billion for community and economic development projects across the country since 2004. The practice offers a range of financing and capital raising services, including:

NMTC Financing

Community Development Entity ("CDE") Certification Applications

NMTC Allocation Applications

CDE Compliance and Asset Management ("CAM"), Deployment and Bookkeeping

Historic Tax Credit Financing

Federal and State Incentives and Tax Credit Financing

About Cherry Bekaert LLP

Ranked among the largest audit, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., Cherry Bekaert LLP offers solutions in the areas of transaction advisory, risk assurance and advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, specialty tax, benefits consulting, and wealth management. With clients in all 50 states and internationally, we have industry knowledge in technology, healthcare and life sciences, industrial manufacturing, private equity, real estate and construction, professional services, hospitality and retail, government and not-for-profit. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively as one team to guide them forward.

Cherry Bekaert LLP is a founding, independent member of Baker Tilly International, a top-ten global accountancy and business advisory network. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

