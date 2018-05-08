Lauren Alaina Signs on as Newest Diamond Resorts Celebrity Ambassador

Alaina was the runner-up on American Idol, Season 10, and has released two studio albums: Wildflower in 2011, and Road Less Traveled in 2017. Her second album landed on several end-of-year "Best Of" lists, including Billboard and Rolling Stone. It also became the top-streamed female country album release of the year and includes her first No. 1 hit single, "Road Less Traveled."

"Some of my best memories of my life have been made on vacations," said Lauren. "I can't wait to make many more with this partnership."

Alaina was named this year's ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year and performed at the April 15 award show in Las Vegas. She has also performed with some of country's biggest superstars, including Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Martina McBride, and is currently on tour with Jason Aldean.

"Lauren Alaina is one of the best new country music artists out there and regularly performs for crowds in the thousands," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "Through this partnership, our Diamond Resorts members have the exclusive opportunity to meet her and enjoy a private, acoustic show with only about 100 of their fellow members. To say the Diamond Live concert series is intimate is an understatement. It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Diamond Resorts members will have several opportunities this year to meet the country music star through Events of a Lifetime®, Diamond's experiential vacation program, which includes live concerts and performances. The 2018 Diamond Live schedule is expected to be packed with more than 100 shows, including performances by Alaina and fellow country music artists Lee Brice, Cole Swindell, Colt Ford, Lee Ann Womack and Jana Kramer, among others.

About Lauren Alaina

Georgia native Lauren Alaina captured America's hearts when she competed on Season 10 of American Idol. In 2017, Lauren followed up her No. 1 debuting first album, Wildflower, with the release of the critically-acclaimed Road Less Traveled. The album landed on multiple end-of-year "Best Of" lists including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon, and it became the top-streamed female country album release of the year. Praised as "full of life lessons and uplift" (PEOPLE), the collection of 12 songs all written by the young star includes Lauren's first No. 1 hit, title track "Road Less Traveled," and her current single, "Doin' Fine."

The "sassy Southerner with killer pipes" (PARADE) has shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Martina McBride. Lauren recently joined Cole Swindell on the Reason to Drink Tour and is currently on tour with Jason Aldean for this summer's High Noon Neon Tour.

Lauren is this year's ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year and will be performing on the Apr. 15 broadcast live from Las Vegas. She is also nominated for ACM Vocal Event of the Year for "What Ifs," the double-platinum-selling No. 1 collaboration with her childhood friend, Kane Brown. Lauren is one of CMT's Next Women of Country and she received her first CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with her No. 1 smash "Road Less Traveled." In addition to performing on the 51st Annual CMA Awards, 2017 saw Lauren earning nominations for CMA New Artist of the Year, several Teen Choice Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

