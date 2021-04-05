Lauren Ball Joins Westwood Financial As New Head Of Leasing

"David's contribution has been immeasurable. His commitment and dedication during his time at Westwood are greatly appreciated. David is leaving to start his own firm," explains Mark Bratt, CEO. "We are very excited Lauren will be joining us as the new Head of Leasing. She is a strong leader who brings with her over 15 years of industry experience and a broad network of National Retail relationships. Lauren will prove to be an invaluable contributor to the organization."

Ball comes to Westwood after 11 years with SITE Centers, where she served as Vice President of Leasing. During her tenure, her leasing team oversaw a portfolio of 55 retail centers totaling 18 million square feet. Prior to SITE Centers, she was a leasing representative for DLC Management and before that, she participated in the leasing/management training program at Regency Centers.

"I'm excited for this opportunity at Westwood where the potential to expand my career and oversee assets across the country is energizing," explains Ball. "Being involved with the decision-making and oversight of Westwood's portfolio is where I see myself making a significant contribution."

Ball is an active member of Atlanta's Buckhead Coalition, an invitation-only community business organization limited to 100 members. When inducted in 2019, she was the youngest female in the group. She is also a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers where she has served on numerous committees. Lauren graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a degree in Economics and Finance.

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns over 110 community and strip shopping centers, primarily anchored by top-tier grocers, service, and experience-based tenants across major U.S. markets including Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. Established in 1970 and rolled up in 2016, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Scottsdale. More information is available at www.westfin.com.

Contact:

Volker Schramm

(310) 820-5443

[email protected]

SOURCE Westwood Financial

Related Links

westfin.com

