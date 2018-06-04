Lauren Childers Joins North Highland as Chief Financial Officer

"Lauren has an outstanding track record of superior business leadership, as well as deep experience in strategic planning for high-growth environments. She will be an excellent addition to the firm's executive team and a key contributor to our growth and financial performance," said North Highland CEO Dan Reardon.

Prior to joining North Highland, Childers served as Chief Financial Officer of BeavEx, the nation's largest provider of final mile transportation and logistics services. Childers also served as Senior Vice President of Global Strategy and Business at Crawford & Company, focusing on corporate strategy and execution, enterprise risk management, financial planning and analysis and corporate development. Childers has held prior executive-level finance roles with AirServ Corporation, the Carlyle Group and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"North Highland is a dynamic and industry-leading consulting firm, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as CFO. I am excited at the prospect of facilitating the firm's continued development and success," said Childers.

Childers graduated from Vanderbilt University and earned a master's degree in accounting from the University of Southern California.

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real.

North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

