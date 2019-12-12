Lauren Cosentino to Lead New Business Growth in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest Regions for Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced that Lauren Cosentino, vice president in Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group (LSG) will be responsible for developing new business for LSG in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Cosentino, hired in July 2016, shortly after LSG was launched, has been responsible for underwriting new loans, managing existing relationships and growing a portfolio of clients on the East Coast.

"I'm proud of Lauren and how she has helped to grow our portfolio of clients on the East Coast," said Rob Lake, managing director of Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group. "Her expertise and well-known presence in the life sciences community have put her on the path to further succeed and help life sciences companies obtain the right financial tools needed to grow and succeed themselves."

"Since LSGs inception, we have experienced tremendous growth and have become a well-known lender for life sciences companies seeking debt financing," said Lauren Cosentino, vice president. "I am thrilled to now be leading the development of new businesses for the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions and look forward to the continued growth and success of Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group."

Lauren Cosentino can be reached at (984) 260-3963, or lauren.cosentino@bridgebank.com.

About Life Sciences Group

Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group understands the unique challenges and opportunities companies face in bringing their products from lab to market. Whether biotechnology, medical device or pharma, companies benefit from experienced, knowledgeable lenders – along with sophisticated products and services – to help their enterprises succeed. The team provides term and revolving credit facilities to life sciences companies for a variety of purposes, including growth capital, working capital, refinancing, restructuring, recapitalization, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Bridge Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation, one of the country's top-performing banking companies. Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

