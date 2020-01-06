Lauren Iaslovits Joins CEPRES' Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEPRES today announced that Lauren Iaslovits, Co-Founder and former Chief Operating Officer of SunGard Investran, a shareholder in CEPRES since the Fall of 2019, has now been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEPRES' Board, effective January 6th 2020, taking a strategic and active role with the company.

Lauren Iaslovits is a serial entrepreneur and well-known personality in Private Capital Markets technology. Together with her father, Jose Sinai, she founded two well-known and transformative technology companies: Sinper corporation, developer of the first OLAP engine, TM1, which through a series of acquisitions now powers IBM's planning and analytics and data mining suite and then Financial Technologies Inc., where she created Investran, the first accounting and administration system for Private Equity Fund sponsors and their institutional investors. Both TM1 and Investran enjoy thousands of users around the globe. Lauren sold Investran to SunGard (now part of FIS) and served as COO to their Private Equity Technology group. Subsequently Lauren served as an advisor to leading GPs in the Private Equity Market, and recently chose to join CEPRES as an investor and Special Advisor to the Board.

"I am proud and excited to join CEPRES. CEPRES is an innovative technology company building the next generation of technology to transform Private Markets. More exciting, however, is their unmatched data network of private equity funds, deals companies. The breadth, depth and quality of CEPRES data is unmatched in the market today and central to the continued evolution and maturity of the private markets. Their passion and energy to innovate reminds me of my days building Investran as the back-office engine for private equity funds. I see CEPRES doing the same for the investment office of both LPs and GPs, bringing PE investing into the Digital Age," said Lauren Iaslovits.

"Lauren is a pioneer in technology for Private Markets. Her profound experience as an entrepreneur and advisor to LPs and GPs will be invaluable to CEPRES as we continue trailblazing new investment solutions for this fast-growing asset class. I am very pleased to welcome her to the Board," said Dr. Daniel Schmidt, CEO and Founder of CEPRES.

"I have known Lauren for many years and hold a deep admiration for her sharp mind and business acumen in Private Equity. The rapid growth of the CEPRES Platform will certainly be accelerated by having Lauren and her expertise on board," said Christopher Godfrey, President of CEPRES Corp, the North America Division of CEPRES.

About CEPRES

CEPRES is the leading digital platform for investment analytics & data solutions for private capital markets. CEPRES began in 2001 as the Center of Private Equity Research and was the first to 'look-through' private market funds to underlying deal and asset performance. Today, our award winning online platform securely connects thousands of professionals in the largest private investment network in the world.

CEPRES combines the most secure digital data exchange with sophisticated SaaS solutions and expert analysis frameworks to empower LPs, GPs and related professionals. Through CEPRES, decision makers can secure their investment data to gain true insights on their portfolio of funds down to single operating assets within a confidential yet fully flexible framework.

The CEPRES Platform is built on the Digital Data Hub, a secure data exchange network connecting all market participants. Institutional Investors (LPs), Fund Managers (GPs),

Advisors, Asset Servicers and other investment professionals interact on one integrated

platform optimized for their own use cases.

To date over 2,500 market participants have securely exchanged investment data of over 7,600 funds and 77,700 deals worth over $27,8 Tr. in Enterprise Value.

For further information visit www.cepres.com.

