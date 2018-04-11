ATHENS, Ala., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren M. Marsh is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Construction in recognition of her role as President of Ridgeline Construction HSV.



A family owned and operated entity, Ridgeline Construction HSV has served the Alabama region for decades. Ridgeline Construction is a licensed General Contractor and Homebuilder facility in the state of Alabama. With status quo being unacceptable, Ridgeline strives to keep excellence at the forefront of their company's values. Dedicated to offering their clients the quality construction services that they deserve, the company specializes in roofing, siding, commercial roofing, residential projects, commercial projects and more. Their mission is to "provide our customers with the highest quality of service and products that add value and beauty to home exteriors." With "high ethical and quality standards" at the forefront of the company's values, Ridgeline Construction is comprised of an erudite and friendly staff that is willing to guide their clients "through the construction process with integrity and attention to detail." Ridgeline seeks to keep employees up-to-date on all industry information by attending seminars, training events, conventions, etc.



Prior to becoming President of Ridgeline Construction HSV, Marsh was a home maker and dance teacher and previously worked for a regional homebuilder. Throughout her career, Marsh has attained extensive experience in the areas of residential and commercial roofing and exterior work. Marsh is the daily overseer of all business operations and holds many professional licenses and certifications including an Alabama Homebuilders License, Alabama General Contractors License, Florida Certified Roofing Contractors License and a Mississippi Residential Contractor, and pursuing Tennessee license as well. Upon completing Fortified Wise training through the IBHS for high-wind modifications building practices, Marsh became a preferred contractor with the Strengthen Alabama Homes grant program for coastal homes.



When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Marsh states, "Be stubborn in the best way! Do not take no for an answer; research what you need to do to turn a "no" into a "yes". Be patient; nothing happens overnight. It takes diligence to get through all of the requirements that come with the territory of this industry. When you accept that, and take the time to take the proper steps, the sky will be your only limitation. You and your business have to be ready at the same time to take the next best step!"



In an effort to further advance her professional development, Marsh is an esteemed member of several organizations including Athens First United Methodist church, where she serves as Sunday school teacher. Additionally, Marsh is an elected member with National Women in Roofing, Professional Women in Business, and HBA.



Charitable to various organizations, Marsh is a fervent supporter of St. Jude's. She is also an active member of the Athena League which holds local community fundraising events.



When she is not working, Marsh is a member of Athena League where they organize local charity events. Marsh teaches Sunday school at her local church and volunteers at her kids' schools when she can. In addition to spending quality time with her family, Marsh loves to hunt, fish, and go boating.



