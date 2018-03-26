Lauren Morgan joins SBG Technology Solutions as Vice President of Strategy

Lauren brings a breadth of experience leading small and large organizations as well as a diverse customer background. After receiving her bachelor's degree in Economics from Virginia Tech, Lauren began her career as a System Analyst contractor with the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) where she worked with the DDOT to integrate the Red-Light Traffic Control Signal Monitoring Systems. Lauren's talents led to a rapid career trajectory in capture and business development in which she has led both small and large businesses in their success at both the State and Federal agency level.

SBG will benefit greatly from Lauren's experience in winning large, enterprise-wide transformational contracts including VA Real-Time Location Service (RTLS); DHS CDM CMaaS; VA Medical Appointment Scheduling System (MASS); VA VistA Evolution PMO; Air Force SOA; VA Intake, Conversion, and Mail Handling Services (ICMHS); (FDA) Center for Device and Radiological Health (CDRH) Submission Tracking and Report (CSTAR); and CMS Encounter Data Processing Systems (EDPS).

About SBG Technology Solutions: SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. is a nationwide provider of IT solutions; program management services; enterprise engineering; cyber security services, software development, intelligence services, call center technology and services; and training to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of our clients include the: Department of Veterans Affairs; Health and Human Services Agency, Defense Health Agency; U.S. Navy; Army National Guard, Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and the Transportation Security Administration. Additional information about SBG Technology Solutions can be found at, http://sbgts.com/.

