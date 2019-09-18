Lauren Mullee of the Buncher Law Corporation Attends The Shea Center's Annual BBQ and Family Faire

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 21st, The J.F. Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding will host its annual BBQ and Family Faire fundraiser event. With over 1,500 guests in attendance, the event will have riding demonstrations, a petting zoo, silent and live auctions as well as country music and, of course, barbeque.

Lauren Mullee, partner at Buncher Family Law, has a broad range of experience in many areas of family law. With a particular expertise in addressing Marvin Action situations, Lauren is highly-respected by both clients and other attorneys. Equine Assisted Therapy (EAT) is physical, occupational, or speech therapy that may incorporate equine movement, non-mounted activities, and the equestrian environment.

The funds raised from this event will go towards maintaining the facilities and services The Shea Center offers the special needs community. The Shea Center provides a broad spectrum of equine-assisted therapy and activities for individuals of all ages. These programs address more than 75 physical, emotional, social and cognitive challenges people with disabilities face.

Attending the event, Lauren Mullee, partner at the prestigious Buncher Law Corporation, has volunteered with The Shea Center for two and a half years and has become very familiar with its equine-assisted therapeutic programs. Every Saturday morning, Lauren volunteers her time helping with the "barn crew" such as grooming or tacking up horses. However, most of her time at The Shea Center is spent being a "side-walker," which is a person that assists the therapist in equine-assisted therapy programs. While the child is riding the horse, the side-walker walks on the side of the horse opposite the therapist. Lauren's role as a side-walker is to provide the rider additional support when needed as well as assisting the rider to follow the therapist's directions.

Over the last couple years, Lauren has built meaningful relationships at The Shea Center, especially with the two children she has assisted in their therapy programs. Though the first child graduated to a surfing therapy program, Lauren still keeps in touch with him and his family – even assisting with his surf therapy lessons when schedules allow! Before this volunteer work, Lauren had little experience with the special needs community. Now, after experiencing the challenges children with disabilities face every day, she commends The Shea Center's ability to empower and celebrate every child's success -- whether it is balancing on a horse or strengthening eye-hand coordination. Sharing about how she has witnessed these kids meet their goals for dexterity, balance and mobility, Lauren states, "It is incredibly rewarding. As long as I can keep doing it, I will."

Lauren looks forward to The Shea Center's BBQ and Family Faire since it gives her the opportunity to bond with other volunteers as well as the families who participate in the therapy programs. Lauren also stresses that this event is more than fun and games since "People are donating time and money so that these kids can have this important therapy. Some of it even goes towards scholarships for people who may not afford therapy."

Lauren Mullee received her Juris Doctor in 2007 from the University of San Diego School of Law. As a partner at The Buncher Law Corporation, Lauren's focus is family law including an emphasis on non-marital cohabitation, also known as Marvin Action cases.

Contact

Lauren Mullee

(949) 398-8720

https://buncherlaw.com

223074@email4pr.com

SOURCE Buncher Law