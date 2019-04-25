Lauren Mullee of The Buncher Law Corporation Works with the Furnishing Hope Organization to Help Military Vets and the Homeless

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23rd, Lauren Mullee, partner at the prestigious Buncher Law Corporation, and fellow members of the the Gamma Tau Gamma Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority put on a "BYOS" event ("Bring Your Own Scissors") to help provide comfort for families in transition.

Buncher Law partner Lauren Mullee (4th from the left) and fellow members of the the Gamma Tau Gamma Alumnae Chapter of Southern California made 10 blankets and 4 dry casserole food baskets, to be provided to Furnishing Hope clients; likely military families who cannot afford to furnish their apartment or other housing.

The women of GTG are dedicated to volunteering their time to worthy causes in the community. This week, they chose an organization called Furnishing Hope to be the beneficiary of their efforts. The group made fleece blankets and assembled "welcome home dry casserole" dishes for military vets, many wounded, and formerly homeless women and children.

Furnishing Hope was founded in the early 2000's by interior designer, Beth Phillips. The idea formed as she watched well-to-do clients dispose of perfectly good furniture while in the process of redecorating their homes. On the other hand, she'd seen stories of people who'd been given the keys to a new home by charitable organizations, and walked into a completely empty place.

Phillips spotted an opportunity to salvage the furnishings and use them to create comfortable homes for military veterans as well as women and children who had broken the cycle of homelessness.

What began with one woman and a rented truck, has developed into a tax exempt non-profit organization, fully staffed by volunteers. To date, Phillips and her coworkers have furnished over 350 homes.

For Mullee, the cause is close to her heart as her husband -- along with several other family members -- are currently serving in the military. Over the past decade, she's given numerous hours of her own time toward efforts such as creating care packages for military personnel serving their country overseas.

This week, she joined the women of Gamma Tau Gamma to help provide comfort for returning veterans by creating a few "homey" items that will help ease the transition into their new environment.

Lauren Mullee received her Juris Doctor in 2007 from the University of San Diego School of Law. She is a partner at The Buncher Law Corporation, where her focus is family law, with an emphasis on non-marital cohabitation or "Marvin Action" cases.

