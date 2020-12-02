Lauren Nicole Rizzetta Fund To Provide Fully-Paid Resources In Support Of Special Needs Students

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lauren Nicole Rizzetta Fund today was unveiled for select New York-area public schools. The fund will provide students enrolled in special education programs below a certain household income with fully-paid costs for much-needed resources, including technology, curriculum and social and emotional educational development tools.

The fund has been created and fully financed by North Sixth Group, a family office holding company focused on investments in passion, purpose and progress. The fund is named after North Sixth Group Chairman Matt Rizzetta's sister, a special needs student who passed away in 2004 at the age of 23.

"Special needs children are a blessing and a gift unlike any other, however the level of resource and care required to support their social, emotional and academic development often gets overlooked," said Matt Rizzetta. "My sister was a beautiful person whose time on earth was cut far too short, but has played an important role spiritually in my business career. With this fund, her spirit, legacy and generosity will live on in the many special needs children who desperately need access to critical developmental resources that so many of us take for granted."

The schools selected in the fund's inaugural year are Kappa-III Middle School in the Bronx, NY, Alexander Hamilton High School in Elmsford, NY, the Mamaroneck Union Free School District in Mamaroneck, NY, and the New Rochelle School District in New Rochelle, NY.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Rizzetta Family for their generous donation and long-term vision to support our special needs students," said Joseph Engelhardt, Principal at Alexander Hamilton High School. "Many of our students are socioeconomically disadvantaged, so this fund enables us to provide them with an equitable social and emotional learning experience to enrich their development."

Additional financial commitments for the 2021-22 academic year will be made in June 2021. School officials interested in applying can contact [email protected].

