Lauren Tyler elected to Guardian board of directors

Tyler joins Guardian with decades of leadership experience in financial services

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) announced today that distinguished finance leader Lauren Tyler has been elected to its board of directors.

Tyler joins Guardian's board of directors after more than two decades at JPMorgan Chase, where she currently serves as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Human Resources for JPMorgan Chase Asset & Wealth Management. Previously, Tyler served as JPMorgan Chase's Global Firmwide Chief Auditor and Global Firmwide Head of Investor Relations.

Lauren Tyler

"I'm pleased to welcome Lauren to our board and look forward to her contributions," said Andrew McMahon, CEO and President of Guardian. "Lauren's extensive experience as an international finance leader, dedication to fostering high-performing and inclusive cultures, and wealth of strategic insights will be a tremendous asset to our business."

In her work at JPMorgan Chase, Tyler has successfully led teams through pivotal moments in the financial markets. In addition to overseeing a global team of human resources professionals focused on people practices, talent recruitment, and colleague retention, she led the Investor Relations team during the financial crisis and mortgage reform. In a subsequently heightened regulatory environment, she also helmed the firm's Global Audit team.

Tyler brings significant board experience in insurance, health care, and nonprofit organizations. She currently serves on the boards of Cencora, Inc., World Wildlife Fund, and Yale Cancer Center, and previously served on the board of Alleghany Corporation.

"I am delighted to join Guardian's board of directors to support the organization's legacy of impressive financial results, growth aspirations, and purpose to inspire well-being®," said Tyler. "The opportunity to help shape the future of a 160-year-old company that is reimagining the value it can deliver to consumers is exciting, and I am looking forward to bringing my experiences and expertise to the role."

