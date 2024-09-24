Lauren Von, CEO & Founder of Quintessa Marketing Named Finalist in 21st Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Von, CEO and Founder of Quintessa Marketing, is a finalist in the Community Involvement Program of the Year category at the 21st annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. She is eligible for a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

"As a woman business owner in legal marketing, I am honored to be a finalist for the Stevie Awards' Women in Business program," said Von. "I am dedicated to empowering women leaders and entrepreneurs in our industry and beyond."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, November 8. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from around the world are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Von will be honored with a Stevie Award for her work with Infant Crisis Services (ICS) in Oklahoma City. She donated $1 million, enabling the charity to establish a $4 million endowment as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Von has also launched the Give Fifty Pledge, encouraging businesses to commit 50% of their profits to charitable causes. For more information and to take the Pledge, visit https://givefifty.org/.

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries . Their scores will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements revealed at the 21st annual awards dinner and presentations in New York.

"In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an impressive collection of remarkable nominations," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "We look forward to recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the workplace in New York on November 8."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women .

About Quintessa Marketing

Quintessa™ Marketing delivers the highest quality personal injury leads for attorneys and law firms. Think more retainers. Think Quintessa™. Von is a philanthropist passionate about supporting female entrepreneurship. She is involved with various charities in her community, including ReMerge of Oklahoma County, Infant Crisis Services, and Branch15.

For more information about Quintessa Marketing Corporation and its pioneering MVA retainer delivery model, please visit https://quintessamarketing.com/ .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

