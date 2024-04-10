Lauren Von, CEO and Founder of Quintessa Marketing Named a Winner of the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), together with the TITAN Women in Business Awards, are proud to announce that Lauren Von, CEO and founder of Quintessa Marketing, won the Gold Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year (Business > 10 Years) category in Season 1, being honored for her remarkable accomplishments in disrupting the personal injury legal lead delivery industry. The competition aims to build a platform that stimulates the growth of female communities while rewarding their benchmarks with honor and prestige.

Titan Women in Business Awards Logo

In just a single season, the award attracted hundreds of powerful submissions from various countries, such as the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and beyond. Von's exceptional efforts in promoting the company's achievements across various business sectors worldwide have earned Quintessa Marketing a well-deserved qualification for this year's prestigious award.

Please click here: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/winner-info.php?id=616 to view the dedicated Winner's Page.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive this award," said Lauren Von, CEO and founder of Quintessa Marketing. "It is a testament to the hard work, perseverance, and dedication that have brought me to this point. I am grateful for all the support that has guided me on this journey, and I hope to inspire others to pursue their dreams with passion and determination."

"We are deeply honored to celebrate these exceptional winners, whose impact transcends their respective industries. Through their visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, they are not only setting new standards but also inspiring others to reach greater heights. Their remarkable achievements stand as a testament to their outstanding abilities, leaving a lasting impression on the esteemed Grand Jurors of TITAN," expressed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.

Grand Jury Panel

Committed to fairness and diversity, the TITAN Women In Business Awards has invited an esteemed panel of judges consisting of professionals from notable organizations. This year's panel features esteemed individuals like Maria Afroditi Patsi (Greece), Wasim Fathima Shah (United States), Alice Jasmine Crippa (United States), Liliana Farinha (Portugal), Tirtha Chavan (United States), and many others. Their expertise ensures that selections were made following an intensive evaluation, focusing on the nominees' significant achievements, their profound impact on their sectors, and their invaluable contributions to the wider community.

"Today, we honor the winners of TITAN, whose remarkable success within the TITAN community underscores their unwavering dedication to achieving global recognition," remarked Thomas. "Their achievements serve as a clear indication that success in business knows no bounds, inspiring others to strive for excellence and become exemplary models of success."

About TITAN Women In Business Awards

The TITAN Women In Business Awards program recognizes, acknowledges, and celebrates women with outstanding achievements, displaying personal calibers of confidence, optimism, ambition and integrity in the ever-expansive business industry. The award extends welcoming arms to symbols of female accomplishments, advocates of SMEs or large organizations, and all who represent the female community across every industry within the market.

Website: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/

Facebook: TITAN Awards

Twitter: TITAN Awards

Instagram: TITAN Awards

Media Partner: Muse.World

About Quintessa Marketing

Quintessa Marketing was founded in 2016 by Lauren Von, an experienced marketer and an MVA Retainer Lead delivery expert. In addition to her professional work, Von is a philanthropist passionate about supporting female entrepreneurship. She is involved with various charities in her community, including ReMerge of Oklahoma County, Infant Crisis Services, and Branch15.

For more information about Quintessa Marketing Corporation and its pioneering MVA retainer delivery model, please visit https://quintessamarketing.com/.

Media Contact:

Hillary Herskowitz

H2 Marketing

[email protected]

214.597.1301

SOURCE Quintessa Marketing