Lauren Von, Quintessa Marketing's CEO Wins The 2024 Gold Stevie® Award for Women in Business

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintessa Marketing has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Women in Business in the Community Involvement Program of the Year Category for "Lauren Von's Legacy: A $1 Million Gift & Lifelong Commitment to Oklahoma's Most Vulnerable."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.

Lauren Von, Quintessa Marketing CEO and Founder

Lauren's philanthropic legacy in Oklahoma spans from transformative institutional support—exemplified by her $1 million gift establishing Infant Crisis Services' endowment—to hands-on community impact through organizations like Branch15 and ReMerge. By combining major financial gifts with practical assistance, such as employment opportunities for at-risk women, and continuing her mission through initiatives like the Give Fifty Pledge supporting HALO Project and Birthright Living Legacy, she's created a sustainable model of giving that uplifts current and future generations.

"I am grateful to receive this recognition," Von said. "This award demonstrates the transformative power of community support and our steadfast commitment to uplifting Oklahoma families. Our efforts go beyond giving; they focus on creating lasting change that empowers future generations."

Nicknamed the Stevie for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards were presented to winners on November 8 during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Vimeo.

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals worldwide, working on seven juries.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards said, "In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

2025 Stevie Awards entrees for Women in Business will open in May.

About Quintessa Marketing

Quintessa™ Marketing delivers the highest quality personal injury leads for attorneys and law firms. Think more retainers. Think Quintessa™. Von is a philanthropist passionate about supporting female entrepreneurship. She is involved with various charities in her community, including ReMerge of Oklahoma County, Infant Crisis Services, and Branch15.

For more information about Quintessa Marketing Corporation and its pioneering MVA retainer delivery model, please visit https://quintessamarketing.com/.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

