Lauren Wesley Wilson Announces Debut Book What Do You Need?

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of the ColorComm Corporation, announced the release of her first book, What Do You Need?:How Women of Color Can Take Ownership of Their Careers to Accelerate Their Path to Success (Publisher: Hay House).

What Do You Need? gives women of color a clear roadmap on how to navigate the unspoken rules in business. What Do You Need? empowers readers to create a strategic plan for their career by determining where they want to go and what they need to get there.

What do you need? This question, as simple as it is powerful, is not usually a question women of color get asked. But the answer to this question could be the difference between dreaming about a successful life and actually living one.

In her groundbreaking book, Lauren Wilson Wesley reveals the unwritten rules that women of color need to know in order to succeed in the workplace. Told through stories from her own career as well as ColorComm members and speakers, Lauren shares the playbook you'll need to advance to the C-Suite. Among her lessons, she'll teach you how to increase your value, know when to move up or move on, take (calculated) risks, and much more.

Whether you are a woman of color seeking to thrive in the workplace or an ally committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone can excel, What Do You Need? is your indispensable roadmap to understanding, supporting, and empowering women of color in their careers.

What Do You Need? is published by Hay House and pre-orders are available now. What Do You Need? will be released April 2024.

About ColorComm Corporation

ColorComm Corporation was founded in 2011 to serve the needs of multicultural talent working in the communications, marketing, advertising, digital and public relations industries. The portfolio of brands under the ColorComm Corporation provides access and opportunity for people of color in business, delivers industry campaigns to inform and educate, counsels clients on crisis and media relations, and develops a community for those who want to achieve leadership and C-Suite positions. ColorComm Corporation includes the ColorComm Network, ColorComm Search, ColorComm Media Group and Men of Color in Communications.

SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.

