Laurence Bolotin Named Director of AJC Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AJC has named Laurence Bolotin as director of the global Jewish advocacy organization's Chicago Regional Office.

"AJC's mission is more important now than ever and I am eager to collaborate with the staff, lay leaders, and global team to elevate our efforts to meet the challenges of today, locally and globally, in diplomatic engagement, interfaith relations, legislative advocacy and promoting global Jewish leadership," said Bolotin.

Bolotin joins AJC after nearly 14 years at Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity where he served as Chief Executive Officer.

"AJC Chicago is excited to welcome Laurence. His passion for the global Jewish community and dedication to advancing democratic values will continue the vital work of AJC locally and throughout the world," said AJC Chicago President Bruce Lubin.

Bolotin is currently the Programming Chair of JUF's JPRO Network for Jewish professionals and recently completed the prestigious 18-month Schusterman Foundation fellowship for Jewish professionals. His volunteer involvement spans organizations including the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce, Hillel, JPRO Indiana chapter, and the Jewish Student Connection.

Bolotin received a B.A. in Public Relations from the University of Florida, a M.Ed. in Higher Education Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, and is a graduate of the Spertus Institute for Jewish Leadership.

AJC, a non-partisan organization founded in 1906, maintains headquarters in New York, 22 Regional Offices across the U.S, 12 international posts in Asia, Europe, Israel, and Latin America, and 37 partnerships with Jewish communities and student organizations around the globe.

