Laurence Fishburne and Larenz Tate Return with Second Season of Audio Series, BRONZEVILLE

"Fans will be captivated by the rich storytelling and transported into an intriguing time in history that is reflective of both pain and pride," shared Fishburne.

"We're experiencing a new Black Renaissance, and BRONZEVILLE offers another creative platform to tell rich stories of Black history and Black culture," says Larenz Tate. "Season 2 BRONZEVILLE sheds light on a different perspective of the Black experience in the early 1940s."

Fishburne and Tate, with their respective production companies, Cinema Gypsy and TateMen Entertainment, have teamed up with DAX US/Global, a digital audio ad sales company, to produce season 2. Led by Larrance "Rance" Dopson and James Fauntlroy, Grammy-award winning songwriters, musicians and music producers, 1500 OR NOTHIN, will serve as the music producers for the series. KC Wayland, award-winning writer, producer, editor and director, will also produce the series with his company Wayland Productions.

The podcast is available every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and several other digital platforms. Fans can follow and contribute to the conversation via social, @bronzevilleshow on Instagram.

About Team Bronzeville

Cinema Gypsy Productions, led by Helen Sugland and renowned actor, Laurence Fishburne, was founded in 2000 with an eye toward developing projects that highlight cultural, racial and gender diversity issues in America. TateMen Entertainment, led by LaRon Tate, is a growing multi-media production company committed to producing quality content for film, television and digital platforms. DAX is a pioneering audio advertising platform created by Global, the Media & Entertainment group. Global is one of the world's leading Media & Entertainment groups.

