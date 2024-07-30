Lauren's Kids Launches Petition Demanding IOC Rule Change to Ban Child Sexual Abusers from Competing in Olympics

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Senator Lauren Book and the Lauren's Kids Foundation launched a petition demanding the International Olympic Committee (IOC) adopt strict policies that prevent convicted pedophiles from participating in the Olympic Games. The IOC's decision to allow convicted child rapist Steven van de Velde to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games is a betrayal of the trust placed in the IOC by athletes, spectators, and the global community. Senator Book is demanding the IOC take immediate corrective action with the adoption of new rules.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Steven van de Velde of Team Netherlands looks on during the Men's Preliminary Phase - Pool B match between Team Netherlands and Team Italy on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"As a society, we must send a clear and unequivocal message that child sexual abuse is intolerable and will be met with the utmost consequences," says Senator Book, Lauren's Kids Founder/CEO. "This means holding abusers accountable and ensuring they do not have the opportunity to regain positions of influence and trust, particularly in high-profile events like the Olympics. The IOC, as a leading international organization, has a moral obligation to uphold these standards and set an example for others to follow. The world is watching."

The case of van de Velde, a Dutch beach volleyball player who was sentenced to four years in prison in England in 2016 for raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 19, is a terrible reminder of the need for stringent measures to protect our children. His competition in the Olympic Games undermines the values of the Olympics, compromises the safety and well-being of children, and sends a strong message to millions of survivors of child sexual abuse worldwide that an abuser's athletic excellence can overshadow and excuse their horrific crimes.

Senator Book, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who has successfully influenced policy change on the state, national, and global stages as a Florida Senator and internationally recognized child advocate, is calling on the IOC to enact immediate changes to bylaws prohibiting convicted rapists from competing in the games.

"The IOC must demonstrate a commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society by immediately adopting new rules ensuring those with a history of sexual abuse have no place in the Olympic Games," says Senator Book.

Having advised the Dutch National Rapporteur on suggested changes to the Netherlands' national guidelines for child safety, Senator Book remains concerned by the country's lax laws, beliefs, and cultural mores surrounding child sexual abuse and those who commit this heinous crime. The country has no sexual abuse registry, punishment for abusers is light, and due to a lack of understanding of the compulsory, hardwired nature of pedophilia – a mental condition which cannot be cured, only managed – individuals found guilty of child sexual abuse were, at the time of Senator Book's visit in 2014, in some cases allowed to volunteer at schools or parks where children gather to offer repentance for their crimes.

"The safety and trust of our children and communities must take precedence over individual redemption – and when it comes to the Olympic Games, it is irresponsible and offensive for the IOC to stand idly by," Senator Book continues.

Child sexual abuse is a silent epidemic happening in every single community across the United States and the world, and continues to be one of the most under-reported victim crimes. One in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys will be victimized before their 18th birthday – and 1 in 5 children who touch a digital device will be sexually solicited online . It is up to individuals and organizations around the world to support victims and survivors, and to hold predators accountable. When a convicted pedophile is allowed to compete, it undermines the integrity of the Games and suggests that athletic excellence can outweigh moral conduct.

This is not the first time the Olympics have been marred by child sexual abuse. Despite being told about team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of young Olympic gymnasts, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee turned a blind eye and continued to allow child athletes – including beloved and well-decorated Olympic champion Simone Biles – to be victimized by a sexual predator.

To learn more and sign the petition demanding the IOC change its rules to prevent convicted rapists from competing in the Olympic Games, visit LaurensKids.org .

SOURCE Lauren’s Kids Foundation