LAUREUS USA ANNOUNCES "10 YEARS OF SPORT FOR GOOD" CAMPAIGN TO RAISE AWARENESS AND FUNDING TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF YOUTH THROUGH THE POWER OF SPORT

New Report Underscores the Positive Impact the Sport for Good Model has had on At-Risk Youth in the U.S. and Globally since 2014

Olympic Legends who have played a crucial role in the Laureus mission include Nadia Comaneci, Allyson Felix, Tony Hawk, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Paul

Celebratory Events to Mark the 10-Year Milestone Across U.S.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureus USA, the non-profit, grant-making organization that works to improve the lives of youth and unite communities through the power of sport, has announced its "Sport for Good Cities 10 Year Anniversary" campaign to raise funds and awareness for the next ten years of the initiative. Sport for Good Cities are part of a global effort by the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, providing an innovative, place-based approach that is both collaborative and long-term, empowering communities to create lasting change in their local areas. Laureus pioneered this approach in 2014 in New Orleans and has since expanded to eight Sport for Good Cities: four worldwide and an additional three in the United States, including Atlanta, New York and Chicago.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Olympic Gold Medalist Nadia Comaneci celebrates Laureus Day of Action at the FDA Handball Courts on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images for Laureus)

Underscoring the significance of the Sport for Good City model, Laureus' new impact report demonstrates the power of a community-driven approach to grantmaking to positively affect more at-risk youth than traditional grantmaking across the globe.

Laureus Ambassador and 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul had this to say about the report release and impact of the initiative: "I've seen firsthand what sport can do- for me, for kids, for communities. This report highlights that even further… I'm excited for the next 10."

A new 10-year campaign video released today features athletes who embody the power of sport and the power of 10, including the original 'perfect 10', Nadia Comaneci. Celebratory events will take place around the world as part of this campaign.

"An issue that everyone can agree on is the importance of nurturing our youth, ensuring they're safe, educated, and thriving," says Maurya Couvares, National Director, Laureus USA. "Ten years ago we created the Sport for Good model understanding that sport is uniquely positioned to help young people develop lifelong skills and give them a safe place to flourish. But we had to take it a step further. By working directly with and for local communities, including nonprofit leaders, coaches, educators, social service workers, and business leaders our place-based, bottom-up approach to grant making now has a 10 year-long track record of success and has shown nearly 40% more impact dollar for dollar than traditional grantmaking."

Laureus USA recognizes the crucial role professional athletes and Olympians have had on both joining the cause and raising awareness of Sport for Good Cities. Over the past 10 years athletes including Nadia Comaneci, Allyson Felix, Tony Hawk, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Paul have partnered with Laureus as official Ambassadors to support young people and youth programs in local cities.

Laureus Academy Member Nadia Comaneci, who became the first gymnast in history to be awarded the perfect score of 10.0, said: "The number ten is a special one for me, reflecting on my career in the world of gymnastics. One of my greatest passions after my time as a gymnast has been my role as a Laureus Academy Member, working with athletes and projects around the world to use sport as a tool for social change. What started in New Orleans has now been rolled out successfully in eight key cities around the world. If we could be here in 2034, reflecting on the next ten years of the Sport for Good Cities campaign, with even more funding, support and impact around the world, that for me would be perfect."

Individuals looking to join the cause or get involved locally are invited to visit LaureusUSA.com to donate or learn more about the next 10 years of Sport for Good Cities. Each dollar raised will go directly to the support of high quality, youth-centered sports programs in the U.S. who are positively impacting the lives of at-risk youth every single day through the power of sport.

About Laureus Sport for Good USA

Laureus USA is a non-profit, grant-making organization that works to improve the lives of youth and unite communities through the power of sport. Since 2012, we have impacted the lives of over one million youth by investing $33 million in sports-based youth development organizations around the country that unleash the power of sport to enhance physical and mental health, improve educational and employment outcomes, and address critical social justice issues. Laureus USA is a member of the global Laureus network, which includes 7 National Laureus Sport for Good Foundations, 1 Global Foundation, the Laureus World Sports Academy (and Ambassadors), and the Laureus World Sports Awards.

SOURCE Laureus USA