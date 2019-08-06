Laureus USA Announces 2019 Fashion Show Gala Featuring Star Athletes Tony Hawk, Jesse Palmer, Nadia Comaneci, Dwight Howard, Marcus Allen, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Malcom Mitchell, Sanya Richards-Ross, Paul Rabil and many more…

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureus USA today announced details for the second annual Laureus Fashion Show Gala on Tuesday, September 10 at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan, featuring star athletes and Olympians walking the runway to support Laureus' mission to improve the lives of youth and unite communities through the power of sport. Athletes participating will include Skateboarding Pioneer Tony Hawk, former NFL player and TV star Jesse Palmer, Five-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Nadia Comaneci, Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad, Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell, Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, NBA All-Star Dwight Howard, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Edwin Moses, professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil, and many more. Tennis legend and activist Billie Jean King has joined the Gala Host Committee to further raise awareness and funds for Sport for Good.

The gala will feature musical guest Doug E Fresh and DJ Dee Wiz.

The evening will also present Laureus' inaugural "Nelson Mandela Sport for Humanity Award" to Michael Novogratz, Founder/CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings and Founder of Beat the Streets for his impactful work in using the power of sport to positively change his community, a vision which was proclaimed by Laureus' founding Patron, Nelson Mandela.

The event launched in 2018 and was conceived by Laureus USA CEO and Olympic Gold Medalist Benita Fitzgerald Mosley. The first annual event was hosted by Super Bowl Champion and media star Michael Strahan and Supermodel, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist, Karolína Kurková.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests to this year's Laureus Fashion Show Gala," says Mosley. "The list of athletes who are joining us to support our mission to harness sport to help underserved communities continues to reflect the dedication of the entire sports community toward the well-being our nation's youth. We couldn't be prouder."

Sponsors for the evening include Mercedes-Benz, IWC Schaffhausen, MUFG, Montblanc and UBS. NYC based DJ Hesta Prynn will provide musical entertainment for the night and the show will be styled by famed NYC-based celebrity and athlete stylist Cannon. In addition to Billie Jean King, other Host Committee members include Andre Pienaar, Nigel Barker, Donna DeVarona, Jim Benson, and C. David Moody.

Tickets for the Laureus Fall Fashion Gala are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.LaureusUSA.com/Gala.

ABOUT LAUREUS:

Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA believes that sport has the power to change the world, as proclaimed by our founding patron Nelson Mandela. We are a grant-making, nonprofit organization that supports the growth and deepens the impact of 50 sport and youth development organizations nationwide. Through our Sport for Good Cities initiative, we unite communities to challenge the inequities facing underserved youth through the power of sport. Our local investments in cities improve the lives of more than 400,000 kids annually. Laureus USA is a proud member of the global Laureus network, which includes nine national Laureus Sport for Good Foundations, the Laureus World Sports Academy, and the Laureus World Sports Awards. Learn more about Sport for Good at http://www.LaureusUSA.com.

SOURCE Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA

