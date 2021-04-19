Laureus USA, Brees Dream Foundation, Allstate Sugar Bowl, And Nike Continue Commitment To The Youth Of New Orleans

"The Brees Dream Foundation has a long-standing dedication to our community of New Orleans and ensuring kids have access to the sports they need to thrive," says Drew Brees , Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback . "We know firsthand the power sport has to rebuild and bring joy to communities and we are honored to band together with Laureus to help heal our city."

As part of the multi-year commitment, a new $150,000 grant will go towards sports programming at Joe W. Brown Memorial Park, a beloved community park that was restored after Hurricane Katrina thanks to the help of Nike, the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the Brees Dream Foundation. As part of the restoration, the city of New Orleans also added Victory Field, a new football stadium.

"Over the last eight years, we've been diligent in our resolve to provide quality programming for the benefit of all who use the facilities at Joe Brown Park," says Jeff Hundley, Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO. "As an organization, we are pleased that our combined efforts in working with Nike and the Brees Dream Foundation have benefited the youth and citizens of the New Orleans East community for almost a decade now. Of specific interest to the Bowl in working on the Joe Brown Park project is that it provides the opportunity for young people to play football."

Laureus USA has been investing in NOLA since 2014 and this year will provide six New Orleans organizations the resources they need to empower youth and help them overcome the many challenges they face while exposing them to sports ranging from flex football, basketball and soccer to ballet/dance, running, canoeing and kayaking.

"We recognize the geographical richness of Joe Brown Park and have witnessed the impact sport-based youth development programs are having in New Orleans East, explains Tiffany Aidoo, Laureus USA New Orleans Program Officer. "We are proud to be part of this partnership that is allowing this important work to continue impacting the lives of so many youth through the power of sport."

About Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA

Laureus USA is a non-profit, grant-making organization that works to improve the lives of youth and unite communities through the power of sport. Since 2012, we have impacted the lives of over one million youth by investing $19 million in sports-based youth development organizations around the country that unleash the power of sport to enhance physical and mental health, improve educational and employment outcomes, and address critical social justice issues. Laureus USA is a member of the global Laureus network, which includes 8 National Laureus Sport for Good Foundations, 1 Global Foundation, the Laureus World Sports Academy (and Ambassadors), and the Laureus World Sports Awards. Learn more about Sport for Good at www.LaureusUSA.com.

About The Allstate Sugar Bowl:

The Allstate Sugar Bowl has established itself as one of the premier college football bowl games, having hosted 28 national champions, 99 Hall of Fame players, 51 Hall of Fame coaches and 19 Heisman Trophy winners in its 87-year history. The 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl, which will feature top teams from the SEC and the Big 12, is scheduled to be played on January 1, 2022. In addition to football, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1.6 million into the community through the hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, awards and clinics. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors thousands of student-athletes each year, while injecting over $2.7 billion into the local economy in the last decade.

