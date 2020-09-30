Laureus USA, Pro Teams and Star Athletes Challenge Youth, Families to Get Out and Play with National Sport for Good Day

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureus USA, united with more than 12 pro sports teams and athletes, will virtually join thousands of kids and families nationwide in the first National Sport for Good Day on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Professional teams including the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Saints, and many more, will encourage everyone to get out and play for 60 minutes to help raise awareness for Laureus' mission to improve the lives of youth and unite communities through the power of sport.

"Especially in these times where youth sports have taken a pause, we want to demonstrate the strength and power sport has to unite and heal even off the field," says Rachelle Patel, Director of Marketing and Events, Laureus USA. "For the programs we work with, sport has always been about more than physical activity and never has this been truer than during a global pandemic where they have shifted and innovated to continue to support some of the most at-risk youth across the country."

The day will kick off on Laureus USA's Instagram Live (@Laureus_USA) with an Opening Ceremony at 11am ET and guest appearance by Brooklyn Nets' Lance Thomas. In celebration of the power of sport to bring joy and healing during these difficult times, Laureus is inviting everyone to get out and play for at least 60 minutes of safe, socially distant physical activity and document their activity using the hashtag #S4GDay and #SportforGoodWorks as well as their city hashtag (below).

Throughout the day, youth sport programs, pro teams and star athletes including Sloane Stephens, Malcolm Mitchell, and Wendell Carter Jr., will join us virtually to share words of encouragement, spotlight fun physical activities and demonstrate the impact they are making in their communities. Laureus USA will also be giving away major prizes—including a signed jersey from the New York Rangers, a signed football from the New Orleans Saints, and a signed baseball from the Chicago White Sox.

Additional prizes including gift cards and swag will be given away throughout the day courtesy of event supporters GoGo Squeeze, Dicks Sporting Goods, Nickelodeon and Capelli Sport. For chances to win and to learn more, register for the event at https://www.laureususa.com/event/laureus-sport-for-good-day/.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

New York 11am ET (#SportforGoodNYC)

(#SportforGoodNYC) Atlanta 12pm ET (#SportforGoodATL)

(#SportforGoodATL) Chicago 1pm ET (#SportforGoodChi)

(#SportforGoodChi) New Orleans 2pm ET (#SportforGoodNOLA)

(#SportforGoodNOLA) Los Angeles 3pm ET

About Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA (Laureus USA)

Laureus USA believes that sport has the power to change the world, as proclaimed by our founding patron Nelson Mandela. We are a grant-making, nonprofit organization that supports the growth and deepens the impact of 50 sport and youth development organizations nationwide. Through our Sport for Good Cities initiative, we unite communities to challenge the inequities facing underserved youth through the power of sport. Our local investments in cities improve the lives of more than 350,000 kids annually. Laureus USA is a proud member of the global Laureus network, which includes eight national Laureus Sport for Good Foundations, the Laureus World Sports Academy, and the Laureus World Sports Awards. http://www.LaureusUSA.com .

SOURCE Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA

Related Links

http://www.LaureusUSA.com

