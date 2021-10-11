Laurie Ann Kaufmann is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurie Ann Kaufmann is being recognized as a Trusted Executive for her exceptional work in the Finance and Accounting field.

Ms. Kaufmann is a seasoned executive with over three decades in the financial sector, and has recently accepted a new position as the Chief Financial Officer at The Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Educational Institute in June 2021. Founded on Jewish values, The Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Educational Institute is the only Pre-K through 12th grade Jewish Community School in Nevada, offering a wide range of options for student activities, including athletics, technology, performing arts, and more.

At the beginning of her career, Ms. Kaufmann planned on studying music theory. She found that she also enjoyed managing complex data and analytics, deciding to pursue accounting instead. Ms. Kaufmann earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Millikin University, graduating in 1982. Her first role was with a local public accounting firm, which began as her college internship and resulted in an employment opportunity following graduation.

Leaving public accounting, Ms. Kaufmann entered the financial services sector in 1983 as a Senior Accountant with a Savings and Loan located in a suburb of Chicago. Ms. Kaufmann joined First National Bank of Chicago as a Financial Analyst from 1985 - 1988, then the Manager, Accounting with Toronto Dominion Bank from 1988 -1993 and finally as First Vice President of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. from 1993 – 2006 before relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada. Once settled in Las Vegas, Ms. Kaufmann joined Western Alliance Bancorporation where she was Vice President and Financial Reporting Manager from 2006-2014. Ms. Kaufmann most recently was the Executive Vice President and CFO at First Security Bank of Nevada from 2014 to 2021, beginning as an SVP Controller. She has a diverse financial background, and plenty of experience supervising IT, managing assets and liabilities, and overseeing financial records, among other strengths.

Ms. Kaufmann is looking forward to the next chapter in her career as she enters the nonprofit sector.

