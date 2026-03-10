Laurie Del Percio of The Horn Law Named Top 100 High Stakes Litigator & 2025 Super Lawyers in Missouri

The Horn Law Firm's Attorney Earns Super Lawyers Recognition from 2011 through 2025 and a Spot Among America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurie Del Percio, Lead Litigation Attorney at The Horn Law Firm, P.C., has been selected to the Super Lawyers list every year from 2011 through 2025 as a top-rated Personal Injury attorney in Independence, Missouri. She has also been recognized as one of "America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators," an honor reserved for less than one-half percent (0.5%) of active attorneys in the United States.

"Through preparation and determination, we tirelessly fight for justice and compensation, ensuring our clients' voices are heard and rights protected," said Ms. Del Percio.

About the Super Lawyers Selection Process

The Super Lawyers selection process is a patented, multi-phase system that is both peer-influenced and research-driven. Each year, only the top five percent of attorneys in each state are selected. Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. As Lead Litigation Attorney, Ms. Del Percio spearheads the The Horn Law Firm litigation team, handling complex injury and wrongful death cases across a range of practice areas, including:

Auto Accidents

Truck collisions

Medical malpractice and medical error

Premises liability

Work and industrial accidents

Insurance coverage disputes

Since joining The Horn Law Firm, P.C., in 2002, Ms. Del Percio has secured numerous significant verdicts and settlements on behalf of injured clients, including six cases listed among the "Top Verdicts and Settlements 2009" by Missouri Lawyers Weekly. She also teaches continuing education seminars to legal and insurance professionals in Missouri on topics including "Litigating Bad Faith Insurance Claims" and "Personal Injury From Start to Finish."

The Horn Law Firm, also offers a free downloadable eBook, Advocating for Teen Driver Safety, written by firm founder Douglas R. Horn. The guide provides 12 practical tips to help families establish safer driving habits and serves as a model curriculum for schools seeking to incorporate driver safety instruction in the classroom.

Understanding Missouri's Insurance Gap

Missouri law requires drivers to carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily-injury liability coverage under RSMo § 379.203, thresholds that have not kept pace with the rising cost of trauma care, which can exceed $150,000 for a single serious injury hospitalization. The Horn Law Firm's litigation team is equipped for cases where the at-fault driver's policy is exhausted long before a client's medical bills, lost wages, and rehabilitation costs are covered. Many Kansas City area drivers either let their policies lapse or carry only the state minimum. When the at-fault driver has no coverage, a victim's UM policy may step in; when coverage proves insufficient, underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage may bridge the gap if the victim thought to purchase it. As medical costs rise and minimum limits remain static, the gap between what insurance pays and what a serious injury actually costs continues to widen. The law sets the floor; real protection requires building well above it. For more information, visit their blog https://hornlaw.com/blog/

The Horn Law Firm, P.C. has compiled an exceptional track record in maximizing client settlements and recoveries in personal injury and wrongful death matters throughout Missouri and Kansas. Since 1992, Attorney Douglas R. Horn and Horn Law focuses on accidents that cause serious injury or death taking a hands-on approach to representing individuals with complex and long-term injuries, particularly cases where recovery requires extensive treatment and care. Horn Law's Lead Litigation Attorney, Laurie Del Percio, concentrates in complex cases arising from motor vehicle accidents, industrial accidents, premises liability, nursing home neglect, medication error, and wrongful death claims. Ms. Del Percio has earned recognition as Best of the Bar by the Kansas City Business Journal and has been named a Missouri Super Lawyer, in addition to achieving many notable verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients. Horn Law serves clients in Kansas City, Independence, Blue Springs, Lee's Summit, and communities throughout Missouri and Kansas. For more information, visit https://hornlaw.com/ or call 816-795-7500

SOURCE The Horn Law Firm, P.C