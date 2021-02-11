LAVA & Echo-Factory Announce 2020 Venture Capital Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the organizers of the Los Angeles Venture Association (LAVA) Awards Show, in cooperation with the show's producer Echo-Factory, announced and congratulated the show's winners.

The annual LAVA Awards recognize companies within the Los Angeles Venture Capital Community who have made outstanding achievements during the past year. This year's awards, produced by Pasadena-based advertising agency Echo-Factory, were the first in a fully online format.

The online awards show was initially broadcast on December 18th, opening with an introduction by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. The show also features a tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant and his often-overlooked contributions as an investor, and highlights Verizon's Los Angeles-based 5G testing facility as an example of the unique access to advanced technology our region offers.

Los Angeles has a thriving, yet sometimes underappreciated venture capital community. LAVA works to bring together promising emerging companies, with venture capital groups and providers who can make lasting contributions to the region's economy, and growth.

The online event provided a unique opportunity for partnership with Echo-Factory.

"Echo-Factory has worked with many of the fastest-growing companies in our region," said LAVA Executive Director Derren Eng. "which gives them a unique understanding of our regional venture capital space. That made them a natural fit to produce the first online edition of our awards show."

The 2020 awards were presented in 8 categories:

The LAVA BIO - Bioscience Impact Award is awarded to Lynx Bioscience

The GreenLAVA - Clean Skies Award is awarded to Ampaire

The LAVA Gaming - Industry Influencer Award is awarded to FazeClan

The CannaLAVA – Innovation and Impact Award is awarded to Webjoint

The LAVA Media – Media Vision Award is awarded to Whip Media Group

The Fintech LAVA – Smartmoney Fintech Award is awarded to Unest

Outstanding Angel Investor: Garrett Gilbertson

LAVA Hall of Fame Inductee: Kara Nortman

The 2020 award show can be streamed online at LAVA.org.

About LAVA

Since 1985 the Los Angeles Venture Association (LAVA) has hosted forums where entrepreneurs and executives of start-up, emerging growth and late-stage venture funded companies actively engage with fellow executives, investors, bankers, financial advisors and other professional services providers.

LAVA's extensive slate of monthly programs features exceptional presentations by prominent members of the investment, entrepreneur, business and academic communities. Initiatives are designed to facilitate increasingly efficient communication, collaboration and deal flow throughout the venture ecosystem. Membership, community involvement, and sponsorship of LAVA provide unique invite-only access and resources.

For information about joining LAVA or attending a LAVA Program visit www.lava.org.

About Echo-Factory

Echo-Factory is a Pasadena-based advertising agency that specializes companies who are targeting rapid growth, or acquisition. The company has helped more than 20 companies through M&A events in the last decade.

With strong roots in the startup, aerospace, cleantech, consumer goods and healthcare spaces, the agency works in a wide range of industries. Echo-Factory supports its clients with digital and traditional advertising services, as well as public relations, and growth-focused strategic services.

For more information about Echo-Factory's services and capabilities, visit echo-factory.com.

SOURCE Los Angeles Venture Association

Related Links

https://www.lava.org

