Lavalier® Personal Jewelry Insurance Partners with Signet Jewelers to Provide Best-in-Class Jewelry Coverage to Jared®, KAY Jewelers® and Zales® Customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavalier® Personal Jewelry Insurance is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Signet Jewelers, the world's leading retailer of diamond jewelry, to offer customers affordable, comprehensive insurance for their most treasured jewelry. Under this partnership, Lavalier serves as the sole provider of insurance for jewelry purchased from leading Signet banners Jared®, KAY Jewelers® and Zales®.

Signet Jewelers partners with Lavalier® Jewelry Insurance

"Our commitment to our guests is paramount and the addition of Personal Jewelry Insurance to our suite of protection plans enables us to deliver full 'worry-free wear' coverage," says Bill Brace, President of Jared and Services, Signet Jewelers. "From ensuring the brilliance of your diamond to repair or replacement from normal wear and tear, and now through a theft or loss incident, we strive to deliver true peace of mind for our customers."

Lavalier offers flexible coverage to meet the unique needs of insuring jewelry. Signet customers can obtain an instant, online quote at any of the dedicated program websites by entering their ZIP code, value of item and their choice of deductible, then can pay online to bind coverage within minutes. Lavalier policies include worldwide coverage for future loss, damage, theft, mysterious disappearance/ unexplained loss and damage. Designed specifically for jewelry, Lavalier insurance protects beyond most homeowner's, renter's and warranty coverage.

"Signet is the leader in jewelry retail and we are thrilled to bring our services to their customers through household names like Jared, Kay and Zales," says Joseph Dowd, President of Lavalier's insurance provider, Berkley Asset Protection. "We look forward to being an integral part of expanding Signet's commitment to the customer by offering a superior insurance product to protect valued purchases."

For more information, visit any of the program's participating Signet banner websites at Lavalier.com/Jared, Lavalier.com/Kay or Lavalier.com/Zales.

