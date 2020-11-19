LAVANDA Releases "LUNE", The World's Best Affordable Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for Sports on Indiegogo

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavanda Tech, a brand focusing on revolutionary audio products, smashed through its target on Indiegogo with "LUNE", which combines the latest ANC technology, highest IP66 in the category, never-drop design, and an incredible price (79USD). It can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/aa201d79

"While covid-19 is shutting down too many entertainments of us, good music experience becomes more and more important as a major amusement", said Mr. Frank Ding, founder of LAVANDA. "That's why we want to make excellent earbuds affordable for everyone: LUNE."

ANC and Ambient Mode

Lavanda LUNE has 2 microphones to monitor sounds in an ambient environment and in the ear canal, as well as produce an opposite signal to cancel out unwanted noise. With the latest ANC technology, it reduces noise as low as -35dB. All that's left is what people want to hear.

Many people are tired of having to keep one earbud off while biking, running on a street, ordering coffee, making small talks, etc. LUNE's enhanced Ambient Mode is designed to intelligently allow enough ambient noise in so they can remain alert for a safer experience during activities like commuting or exercising outdoors near busy streets. Reconnect with the surroundings, safely.

Or users can tune it all out by switching to Active Noise Cancellation Mode with just the touch of a button.

Never-Drop, IP66, 45hours duration, Free user movement

Running, boxing, or simply changing an outfit after a long, tiring day. Lavanda LUNE's twist-in and never-drop design ensures that earbuds never fall out of the ears during the most active workouts.

LUNE also has the world's highest waterproof rating users can find in ANC earbuds. Lavanda Tech has spent months working hard to create the best earbuds for all active needs.

Lavanda LUNE lasts as long as 45 hours with one single charge of the case. Users are able to enjoy a full weekend outdoors without plugging in.

Lavanda LUNE is built with the latest technologies to ensure high sound quality and long battery life. Bluetooth 5.0 and an Airoha 1522A chip provide clear audio and strong connectivity to all devices.

LUNE also has 3 different sizes of 2 different shaped tips to give flexibility in finding the perfect, custom match. It pairs with all kinds of devices like iPad, iPhones Android phones, computers, etc. At the same time, it works with all kinds of voice assistance like SIRI, Google Assistant, Alexa, etc. LUNE's full touch control makes it so easy for operation.

Looking for affordable wireless ANC & Sport earbuds

Looking for a thrill locked at home by covid-19

Try Lavanda LUNE ( https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/aa201d79 )

About Product: LUNE

LUNE is the flagship of LAVANDA's 2020 release. It has many new features such as the latest ANC (active noise canceling) technology, Ambient Mode (which allows ambient sound in), never-drop design, best water proof IP66, up to 45 hours of total duration, Airoha1552 chipset, deep bass, Bluetooth 5.0, etc.

About Company: LAVANDA

Founded in 2012, LAVANDA is a technology company focusing on consumer electronic accessories such as earphones, power banks, smart wearables. Over the past 9 years, LAVANDA has developed strong advantage in the area, as big brands like VIVO and OPPO have chosen to work with LAVANDA.

LAVANDA marketing network covers the first and second tier cities in China and also extends to overseas markets where we've setup branches in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia, making the brand recognition of LAVANDA and our market shares constantly improved. Looking forward, the company will further enlarge the global business and establish operation centers in North America and Europe to continue completing its international business layout. www.lavanda.com.cn

Contact: Mr. Pok Yuen, [email protected], +86 400 999 3230

SOURCE Shenzhen Lavanda Technology Co. Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.lavanda.com.cn

