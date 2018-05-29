Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO

"Lavanya is a highly strategic leader with a passion for developing people and teams," said Deirdre Mahlan, President, Diageo North America. "She has built an extensive career supporting global organizations while delivering outstanding results and driving transformational change. I very much look forward to welcoming her to Diageo and partnering together on delivering our performance ambitions."

Her more than 20-year career has taken her to Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and most recently she has held regional CFO roles in both EMEA and North America.

