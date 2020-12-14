Lavazza And Faena District Miami Beach Announce Dynamic Multi-Year Partnership To Support The Arts And Local Community

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza is pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with Faena District in Miami Beach to support arts and culture in Miami, Florida.

In addition to strengthening its presence in Miami as the official coffee partner of the Faena District, Lavazza will support Faena District in the development and expansion of it arts-related content and programming over the next four years.

Lavazza ¡Tierra! coffee will be served at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, including in-room, spa and pool service, as well as restaurants and venues including Living Room, Los Fuegos, PAO, Tree of Life, Faena Theatre, Casa Faena, and Saxony.

As the exclusive coffee partner, Lavazza will also integrate its creative input into Faena's existing arts initiatives including the Artist in Residence program which launched this summer. Lavazza's patronage will also expand to Faena Forum and Faena Hotel events and new artist commissions across the development in Miami Beach.

"We at Lavazza are honored to partner with Faena who continue to raise the bar in hospitality," said Davide Riboni, President & CEO BU Americas for Lavazza. "The Faena District embodies the best in luxury hotels, fine dining, arts & culture and we look forward to bringing the excellence of Lavazza to these dynamic experiences."

"We value all our partners who understand and appreciate how hospitality, art and culture can converge and bring people together to create shared experiences," said Alan Faena, Founder of Faena District. "We welcome Lavazza to Miami and to our Faena family and look forward to working together to bring new energy to the District and support our community programming."

