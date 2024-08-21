Lavazza Celebrates Another Year as US Open's Official Coffee Partner, Embracing Premium Experiences On and Off the Court

Continuing its longstanding tradition, Lavazza enhances the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship experience with special coffee offerings for fans

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global premium coffee brand Lavazza proudly returns as the official coffee sponsor for the 2024 US Open, scheduled from August 26th to September 8th, with the tournament's Fan Week kicking off on August 19th. Since establishing this prestigious partnership in 2015, Lavazza has cemented its position as a cultural icon within the sports community by aligning with the leading tennis tournaments and delivering unparalleled coffee experiences to tennis enthusiasts. Additionally, Lavazza is thrilled to be continuing their partnership with Jannik Sinner, the first Italian in history to become No.1 in the world of the official ATP ranking. This year, Lavazza unveils its Dolcevita styling at the US Open, offering fans an elevated experience that reflects the essence of Italy and its picturesque lifestyle.

Alongside the event, Lavazza introduces vibrant new packaging, embodying Italian life while continuing to deliver the premium coffee quality that consumers cherish. The rebrand invites coffee lovers to indulge in life's simple pleasures and savor each sip. US Open attendees will be among the first to experience this refreshed identity, embarking on a multi-sensory journey through iconic Italian landscapes. The immersive experience includes a 360-degree video installation at the on-site booth, where fans can participate in exciting prize giveaways during Fan Week, bringing the charm and elegance of Italian culture to the heart of the tournament.

In his continued role as Lavazza brand ambassador, Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner further reinforces the brand's commitment to promote Italian coffee culture globally, participating in the world's most prestigious tennis events, and engaging with the next generation of tennis players and fans. With a victory to his credit at the Australian Open in January 2024, as well as numerous other prestigious achievements in the aftermath, Sinner has captured the attention of the world and aligns with Lavazza's prestige.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the US Open, a collaboration that perfectly embodies the harmony between tennis and coffee," said Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing for Lavazza North America. "The US Open is also the perfect stage to unveil our refreshed Dolcevita styling—a vibrant upgrade to our packaging that marks an exciting new era for the brand."

Beginning Fan Week, Lavazza features a new Coffeetail Corner within the US Open Main Village that will continue throughout the tournament. This bar serves hand-crafted cocktails, including a host of unique espresso martinis. At Lavazza's main cafe, attendees can enjoy specialty offerings like the new Blue Iced Cappuccino, traditional coffee favorites, including americanos, lattes and cold brew to keep fans energized throughout the event. Additionally, tennis-goers can receive a limited edition 16oz reusable US Open x Lavazza cup, featuring a custom tennis-themed design, with the purchase of a drip coffee at any Lavazza location within the grounds.

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with a turnover of over € 2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild, and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, intending to continue to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social, and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, to create sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers, and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

