Lavazza Celebrates Over 10 Years as The Official Coffee of the US Open, Debuting Tablì and Elevated Fan Experiences

Lavazza Brings Latest Innovation to USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Across New York City

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza, the historic Italian coffee company, returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as the Official Coffee of the US Open for a 12th consecutive year. From August 23 through September 13, Lavazza will bring its Italian coffee craftsmanship throughout Fan Week and the Singles Main Draw - this year debuting Tablì, Lavazza's revolutionary single-serve coffee system made with tabs of 100% coffee, at the US Open for the first time. The highly anticipated Tablì system is now available nationwide on LavazzaUSA.com and will launch on Amazon later this month.

Lavazza will be serving its signature coffeetails, made with espresso, as well as coffee classics and specialty offerings such as the Iced Tiramisu. The standout is the debut of the Caffè Emiliano, a luxe iced coffee creation made with cold brew and cherry syrup, topped with velvety mascarpone mousse and a dusting of cocoa powder.

To celebrate Tablì's debut at the US Open, Lavazza is elevating the fan experience with dedicated activations, games, and giveaways from Lavazza's promotional booth located at Court 8, where fans can sample Tablì during select hours of Fan Week (August 23-29). At the Lavazza booth, fans can play interactive games for a chance to win Tablì merchandise and prizes. Nearby, Lavazza's Court 6 Coffee Bar & Lounge offers a place to relax, capture photo moments, and enjoy hot and iced coffee beverages.

Beyond the tournament grounds, Lavazza is bringing Tablì across New York City through a dedicated event with Highsnobiety, part of a broader effort to bring Tablì to more people and find new ways for them to experience it. Lavazza will also bring Tablì to the US Open Experience in Hudson Yards from August 30 through September 5 and will showcase its specialty drinks at additional locations across the city including select Eataly locations in New York and New Jersey.

"Lavazza and tennis share the same passion for excellence: a dedication to detail, quality, and the care behind every gesture that has always defined our identity," said Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing for Lavazza North America. "Tennis is a sport of precision and style, and with Tablì we've brought that same philosophy into the world of coffee. To bring it here, to one of the world's most prestigious sporting events, is the truest expression of that shared passion - continuing to innovate while staying true to the Italian tradition that has long defined both Lavazza and our partnership with tennis. We're extending this moment into the city, meeting people where they are and creating new opportunities to experience Tablì and the Lavazza brand."

Lavazza continues its commitment to tennis excellence through its long-term partnership with Jannik Sinner, the ATP World No. 1 in men's singles and a Lavazza brand ambassador, recently renewed through 2030. Sinner's Italian heritage and standout performance on the court make him an ideal ambassador for the brand, reflecting a shared passion for excellence, authenticity, and cultural connection.

With over 15 years of partnerships across major tournaments, Lavazza has served more than 15 million cups of coffee to 25 million spectators, as part of a global tennis portfolio that spans the US Open, Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the Nitto ATP Finals, and more. This year's activation builds on that legacy, further cementing Lavazza's role as the official coffee of one of tennis's most prestigious tournaments.

For more information about Lavazza and Tablì, visit lavazzausa.com.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over €3.9 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries. The Group's global presence is the result of over 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of time is also reflected in the attention of economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies.

"Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers, and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

Media Contact

Golin for Lavazza North America

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SOURCE Lavazza