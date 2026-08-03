The world's first 100% coffee tab system is now available on LavazzaUSA.com, with Amazon availability following later this month

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a sold-out pre-order window in June and July, today Lavazza North America introduces the world's first single serve 100% coffee tab system with the official launch of Tablì. The product of five years of R&D and more than 15 patents, Tablì brings an entirely new format to the US single-serve market, built for coffee lovers who want to know exactly what's in their cup: pure coffee, nothing more.

WHERE TO FIND TABLÌ

PURE COFFEE, PURE INNOVATION: TABLÌ ARRIVES IN THE US

The Tablì system is available on LavazzaUSA.com with the following options:

Tablì Machine: $129.99, available in three finishes - Graphite Black, Sand White, and Walnut Brown

Tablì Tabs: Available in five blends - Super Crema, Espresso, and Decaf at $48.00, and Espresso Lungo and Espresso Double at $52.80, each in 48-tab packs. For a taste of everything, the 60-count Tablì Tabs Variety Collection is available for $60.00, or consumers can build their own custom bundle starting at $12.49 per 12-tab box.

Promotional Bundles:

Tablì Machine + Variety Collection Bundle: $169.99

Tablì Machine + Milk Frother Bundle: $199.99

Tablì All-in-One Bundle (Machine + Frother + Variety Collection): $249.99

"Tablì is one of Lavazza's biggest bets on the US market to date, and today it becomes real," said Daniele Foti, VP of Marketing, Lavazza North America. "The consumer response to our presale in June and July exceeded all of our expectations – our initial pre-order moment sold out, leading us to add five total drop moments, each one clearing just as fast, with the quickest gone in under an hour. Today, we're building on that momentum, and this is only the beginning: later this month, we'll extend Tablì's availability to millions more shoppers worldwide via Amazon, and throughout the year, we'll continue expanding where people can find Tablì - proving convenience and quality can finally coexist. This is the future of coffee, and today's milestone marks a defining moment for our growth journey in the US."

THE INNOVATION: 100% COFFEE, ZERO COMPROMISE

Every Tablì tab starts as precisely ground and tamped coffee before it's compressed into a solid tab that you can see, smell, and feel before you brew. The tab's concave design allows the coffee to expand during extraction, generating smooth espresso and Crema Plus: the signature rich, velvety crema which defines an authentic espresso experience.

Designed in Italy with a sculpted silhouette, the machine is built for effortless, elevated everyday use. The bean-shaped slider delivers one-touch operation with no grinding, dosing, or cleanup and pairs seamlessly with the Lavazza Milk Frother for lattes, cappuccinos, and more.

BRINGING TABLÌ TO LIFE ON SCREEN

As part of today's launch, Lavazza is bringing Tablì to audiences nationwide with Coffee Factory, a new hero brand film starring Luigi, the beloved robot character at the center of Lavazza's global "Pleasure Makes Us Human" campaign. The film invites viewers into the world of Tablì and the craft behind every tab, and is now live on the Lavazza USA Instagram channel as well as CTV and streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Fire TV, Roku, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and Peacock.

Coffee Factory anchors a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign designed to help consumers discover, understand, and experience this unique, revolutionary coffee technology firsthand. The film kicks off a wider campaign introducing Tablì to consumers nationwide through events, partnerships, and social media.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over €3.9 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries. The Group's global presence is the result of over 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of time is also reflected in the attention of economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies.

"Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

Media Contact

Golin for Lavazza North America

[email protected]

SOURCE Lavazza