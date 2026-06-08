The revolutionary single-serve system built on 5 years of R&D and 15 patents debuts in America

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza North America today introduced the US debut of Tablì, a 100% coffee tab and the most significant reinvention of single-serve coffee in a generation. No capsule, no individual wrapping, and no coating. Following its successful launch in Italy, Tablì brings an entirely new format to the US single-serve market - one built for coffee lovers who want to know exactly what's in their cup: pure coffee, nothing more.

Lavazza Makes Its Biggest U.S. Investment Yet with Tablì, the World’s First Machine Using Tabs Made of 100% Coffee

Tablì is Lavazza's most ambitious product innovation to date, and the latest in a legacy built on over 130 years of transforming how the world experiences coffee - from pioneering the art of the blend in 1895 to bringing espresso to outer space in 2015.

Every Tablì tab is 100% coffee, made possible by proprietary technology that compresses precisely dosed, ground, and tamped coffee into a solid, ready-to-use tab that you can smell, feel, and see before it's ever brewed. The product of five years of R&D and more than 15 patents, Tablì arrives ready to brew - delivering café-quality espresso in seconds with no setup, grinding, or measuring required.

The tab's concave shape lets the coffee expand as it brews, producing Crema Plus: the velvety, persistent crema associated with a proper espresso, delivered cup after cup. The machine, designed in Italy with a sculpted silhouette and a bean-shaped slider engineered for intuitive, one-touch use, is available in three finishes - Graphite Black, Sand White, and Walnut Brown. A milk frother and a dedicated tab storage holder round out the range, making Tablì a premium foundation for pure espresso and every creation built on it, from lattes and cappuccinos to iced Americanos at home.

At launch, Tablì tabs will be available in five blends: Super Crema, Espresso, Double Espresso, Lungo, and Decaf - each tab precisely dosed and ready to brew, with no measuring or grinding required.

"Tablì eliminates the trade-off between quality and convenience entirely - it's a true multisensory experience: coffee you can smell, feel, and see before it ever brews. And what's in the cup matches what's in your hands: the perfect espresso, every single time. But Tablì is more than a product innovation - it's how we establish Lavazza as a brand that genuinely matters to American coffee drinkers," said Daniele Foti, VP of Marketing, Lavazza North America. "The US is one of the most dynamic markets in the world, and the momentum we've built here across our different segments1 is exactly why we're bringing Tablì here as the first market outside Italy. This is our biggest bet on this market yet, and we intend to shape what comes next."

Single-serve is one of the fastest-growing segments in global coffee and Tablì is designed to open a new space within it, one the category has not yet offered. For Lavazza, it is the centerpiece of an accelerated US growth strategy in the North American market to date.

Tablì is available for pre-order now at TabliCoffee.us in a bundle offer including the Lavazza Tablì Machine, Milk Frother, and Tablì Tab 60-count Variety Collection, and Tab Tweezer for $99.99 ($249.99 value). The official US launch follows in August 2026 on LavazzaUSA.com, with availability expanding to Amazon later this year.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over €3.9 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries. The Group's global presence is the result of over 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of time is also reflected in the attention of economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies.

"Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

1 *Nielsen, $Value, L52W, ending 5/23/2026

Media Contact

Golin for Lavazza North America

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SOURCE Lavazza