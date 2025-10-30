Lavazza continues to honor its commitment to entertainment and the arts through its collaboration with the lounge within the Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center at NYU Tisch.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza , the iconic Italian coffee brand, is proud to announce its collaboration with the cafè lounge within the Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center at NYU Tisch School of the Arts , an inspiring space designed to fuel the next generation of filmmakers, storytellers, and creative technologists. Through this collaboration, Lavazza deepens its connection to the creative community and its ongoing investment in the cultural landscape.

Lavazza Partners With NYU Tisch School of the Arts

The collaboration officially launched with an intimate evening hosted by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, accompanied by his daughter, actress and filmmaker Francesca Scorsese, and Daniele Foti, Lavazza's Vice President of Marketing, who welcomed guests to celebrate this exciting union of cinematic and coffee excellence.

Located on the Brooklyn waterfront at Industry City, the Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center is home to NYU Tisch's new Master of Professional Studies (MPS) in Virtual Production. The program offers a nine-month, immersive education in the rapidly evolving art of storytelling through virtual production, blending technology, performance, and design.

"The Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center is an innovative training ground for filmmakers and a space that champions unfettered creativity. NYU Tisch School of the Arts is grateful for Lavazza's contribution to cultivating this exciting new café space where students can energetically exchange ideas and stories," said NYU Tisch School of the Arts' Dean Rubén Polendo.

For Lavazza, this collaboration extends the brand's long-standing commitment to supporting art, culture, and cinema. The company has been a proud partner of global cultural institutions and events including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Independent Spirit Awards, Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF), and the Guggenheim Museum, among others.

The lounge, overlooking the Upper New York Bay, is designed to serve as a creative hub and a place where students can gather, collaborate, and recharge. Inspired by the spirit of Sicily, the café brings a touch of Italian warmth and artistry to Brooklyn. Outfitted with Lavazza's Flavia machines and its signature Dolcevita Classico espresso and coffee line, the lounge embodies the brand's mission to fuel creativity and foster exchange.

"A strong commitment to excellence is part of our DNA," said Daniele Foti, VP of Marketing at Lavazza North America. "At Lavazza, excellence isn't just a standard, it's a mindset that combines creativity, precision, imagination, and that uniquely Italian spark we call estro. The world of film reflects all these qualities, and our partnership with NYU Tisch allows us to support the next generation of artists who embody this spirit."

When visiting the Center at launch, Scorsese reflected on his family's Sicilian roots and the connection between culture, storytelling, and community. Standing in the Caffè Lounge with its view of the waterfront, he remarked that it felt like the perfect place to recreate the Sicilian café experience: a gathering space for filmmakers to share ideas, experiences, and inspiration over a cup of espresso.

For more information about the Lavazza brand, please visit lavazzausa.com and for more information on the Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center please visit tisch.nyu.edu/virtual-production .

About Lavazza

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with a turnover of over € 2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild, and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, intending to continue to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social, and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, to create sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers, and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

About NYU Tisch

For over 60 years, NYU Tisch School of the Arts has drawn on the vast artistic and cultural resources of New York City and New York University to create an extraordinary training ground for students shaping the future of their fields. Centered around bold and risk-taking professional development, Tisch invests in the next generation of artist colleagues through rigorous and innovative inquiry while offering the liberal arts education of a premier global university with campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai and 13 academic centers around the world. Learn more at tisch.nyu.edu .

