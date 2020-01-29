Lavazza Professional Implements the Arkieva Demand Planner

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkieva, a leading provider of Advanced Planning and Scheduling software tools for manufacturing companies, today announced that Lavazza Professional has implemented the Arkieva Demand Planner to create an enhanced demand planning process.

Lavazza Professional, North American subsidiary of Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., a 120-year old global Italian manufacturer of high-quality coffee products and coffee machines has implemented the Arkieva Demand Planning solution.

"We needed to move our demand plan from an over-simplified and rigid spreadsheet model to a systemized solution that could provide us with a higher degree of statistical rigor. We selected and implemented Arkieva as the best-fit solution to help ensure that sales, marketing, and operations are all working with the same information and focused on the same business goals," said Ashley Holladay, Demand Planning Manager for Lavazza Professional.

The Arkieva Demand Planner helps manufacturers profitably and quickly react to market shifts, supply disruptions, and special events. Arkieva provides solutions for "what-if" scenario analyses across demand, sourcing patterns, capacity, and distribution.

"We are very excited and pleased that Lavazza has implemented the Arkieva Demand Planning solution," said Jelle Clement, Practice Director, Arkieva.

About Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. and Lavazza Professional

Founded in 1895 in his small grocery shop in Turin, Luigi Lavazza invented the concept of blending: the art of combining different coffee varieties and origins, which even today distinguish all of Lavazza products. The Group consists of about 30 companies managed directly or indirectly by the parent company Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. based in Turin.

Lavazza Professional is a B2B division of Lavazza that sells the FLAVIA system of office coffee solutions in North America. Visit their website here. https://www.lavazzapro.com/

About Arkieva Supply Chain Software

Arkieva (www.arkieva.com) is more than a supply chain software technology company. We are a team of dedicated supply chain consultants helping global and national manufacturers transform supply chain complexities into a competitive advantage — one supply chain link at a time. Arkieva is used in some of the world's largest corporations, including Nouryon, Sunsweet Growers, Wonderful brands, Neuhaus, LUSH Cosmetics, Duvel, and Grande Cheese.

