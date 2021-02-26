Lavazza Supports Charity and Film Industry as the Official Coffee of the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza, the Official Coffee of the 78th annual Golden Globe® Awards, is humbled to join with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to support communities in a challenging time for many families. As the Official Coffee of the Golden Globe® Awards for a fifth year, 100% of Lavazza's sponsorship fee to support the awards ceremony will be donated by the HFPA to support the United States' largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding America.

In a year with so many in need and with the awards ceremony taking on a different format, the partnership is taking an approach to meet the moment. Lavazza will provide our coffee to fuel the awards production team and crew who are working so hard to join us in celebrating an industry that has brought joy and comfort to many throughout the past year.

For Lavazza, commitment to quality and innovation are deeply rooted values, ingrained in our history for more than 120 years. Whether it was inventing the coffee blend or a drive-in film festival in 2020, Lavazza has always believed that behind every great film, there is always a great coffee. Indeed, the company shares the same passion for reinvention as the motion picture and television industry. This is one of the many reasons why Lavazza is proud to partner with the Golden Globe® Awards to show support for the film industry while doing some good.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

About Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 has hosted the annual Golden Globe ® Awards since 1944. For more information visit www.GoldenGlobes.com.

About Dick Clark Productions

dick clark productions is the world's largest producer of televised live event entertainment, including the "Golden Globe Awards". For additional information visit www.dickclark.com.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. As one of the world's most important coffee roasters, the Group now operates in more than 140 countries through its subsidiaries and distributors, with 70% of turnover generated on international markets. Lavazza employs a total of over 4,000 people and in 2019 generated sales of € 2.2 billion. Companies that form part of the Lavazza Group include France's Carte Noire and ESP (acquired in 2016 and 2017 respectively), Denmark's Merrild (2015), North America's Kicking Horse Coffee (2017), Italy's Nims (2017), and the business of Australia's Blue Pod Coffee Co (2018). At the end of 2018, following an acquisition, the Lavazza Professional Business Unit was created, which includes the Office Coffee Service (OCS) and Vending systems Flavia and Klix.

