Lavender Earns ANCC Accreditation, a Commitment to Quality Care through Nursing Continuing Professional Development

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavender announced the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) has granted the online psychiatry and therapy office the accreditation for nursing continuing professional development (NCPD). This accreditation demonstrates the commitment to using evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality educational resources to promote the professional growth of nurses.

Founded and led by nurses, creating opportunities for nurses to flourish has been a Lavender mindset since its inception. Lavender is increasing access to mental health care through a combined therapy and medication management model, with board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners (Psych NPs) serving clients across eight states. The commitment to continuing education enables Psych NPs to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in behavioral health while better serving the community with a higher level of quality care delivery.

Psych NPs at Lavender have the opportunity to learn from a growing library of professional development content, journal club meetings, group clinical consultations, and live learning events from experts on psychotherapy and condition-specific topics such as ADHD, depression and anxiety. Post-education session evaluations help measure the impact of the programs and serve to continually improve the quality of the program.

"We have been adhering to ANCC-level standards for continuing nursing professional development for 2 years, and our achievement in obtaining official accreditation is a testament of our commitment to creating and providing high quality, scientifically rigorous education to our Psych NPs here at Lavender," said Deidre McHugh, DNP, PMHNP-BC, Clinical Educator, Lavender.

The ANCC Accreditation Model addresses quality in healthcare by prioritizing measurement and evaluation at every step of the healthcare education design process to ensure continuous improvement. The ANCC standards provide organizations with a structured, evidence-based framework to design and implement NCPD education. The development of quality outcomes ensures that accredited organizations continuously evaluate processes and their impact on the professional development of nurses. Continuing professional development contact hours are essential to building professional portfolios and maintaining certification from ANCC as well as other licensing boards and regulatory bodies. Lavender is adhering to evidence-based, global standards that deliver quality, professional education to improve professional nursing practice.

"This accreditation is a major milestone for Lavender. Our kind and convenient approach is backed by delivering quality, evidenced-based care to improve treatment outcomes. We also foster the same approach in taking care of our nurses so they can maximize their career potential as Psych NPs," said Brighid Gannon, DNP, PMHNP-BC, Co-founder, Lavender.

For more information on the ANCC NCPD Accreditation Program, visit www.nursingworld.org/ncpd .

About Lavender Psychiatry

At Lavender, we believe in creating a space where feelings are felt, respected and cared for.

We're an online psychiatry and therapy office, founded and led by nurses passionate about increasing access to mental health care. Our psychiatric nurse practitioners provide both therapy and medication management care in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida and Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California. For more information, please visit www.joinlavender.com

SOURCE Lavender