LAVIDGE Launches InkFox Publicity to Help Authors and Publishers Thrive in a Changing Industry

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the book publishing industry undergoes rapid change—reshaped by shifting media consumption, creator-driven platforms, and rising demands for sustained audience engagement—LAVIDGE announced the launch today of InkFox Publicity (a LAVIDGE Co.), a modern publicity firm designed to meet the industry's evolving needs.

The launch of InkFox Publicity marks a strategic expansion of the agency's literary publicity practice. Built on more than a decade of experience working with authors, publishers, and industry media, InkFox addresses how book publicity must operate in today's complex, but opportunity-rich, ecosystem.

"Publishing is at a crossroads," said Anne Robertson, Managing Director of InkFox Publicity and a veteran publicist, journalist, and PR strategist. "Traditional book publicity models are no longer enough. Publishers and authors need strategies that build credibility, support discoverability across channels, and create momentum that lasts beyond launch week."

InkFox Publicity is designed to serve publishers, hybrid presses, and professional, indie, and self-published authors. The firm develops customized strategies that blend media outreach with discovery platforms, thought leadership, and long-tail visibility—helping books earn attention, trust, and readership in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

The launch also represents a significant growth milestone for LAVIDGE, reinforcing the agency's commitment to specialization, innovation, and industry leadership.

"InkFox is a natural evolution of our agency and our clients' needs," said LAVIDGE Co-President and CFO Sandra Torre. "As publishing continues to change, we see enormous opportunity to enhance how we support publishers and authors navigating both the challenges and the possibilities of today's media environment."

The new brand combines the agility of a boutique literary firm with the strategic depth of a full-service, creative agency, said Bob Case, LAVIDGE co-president and Chief Creative Officer.

"Our logo showcases our approach – symbolized by the clever fox – aimed at sustained visibility and meaningful audience and reader engagement," he added.

InkFox Publicity is led by Robertson alongside Associate Director Lindsey Gobel, an accomplished publicist and published author whose experience on both sides of the publishing process brings a nuanced understanding of how stories are created, positioned, and discovered. Together, they lead a team backed by LAVIDGE's operational strength, national media relationships, and deep expertise in reputation management and brand growth.

InkFox Publicity (a LAVIDGE Co.) is a dedicated book publicity firm built for today's publishing landscape—where authors operate as entrepreneurs, publishers require sustained audience engagement, and visibility demands a blend of traditional media, digital strategy, and creative storytelling. InkFox is also backed by the full-service marketing expertise of LAVIDGE, delivering tailored publicity journeys rather than one-size-fits-all campaigns. Our work focuses on credibility, momentum, and long-term impact—because successful publicity today isn't about a single headline, but about staying present where readers discover books. Visit www.inkfoxpublicity.com

