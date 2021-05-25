Lavie Bio Announces the Appointment of Russ Putland as Vice President Commercial

Russ brings a broad understanding of the commercial value chain and his experience includes working directly with farmers, retailers, distribution channels and manufacturers. Russ will lead Lavie Bio's commercial strategy and execution, focusing on establishing relationships and partnerships with strategic and channel partners, driving revenue from ag-biological bio-stimulant and bio-pesticide product lines. Russ will be based at Lavie Bio's U.S. site in St. Louis.

"I am happy to join the Lavie-Bio's team at this exciting point in time as we advance towards the commercialization of our products. I've followed Lavie Bio's progress closely and look forward to leading our products commercialization and sales execution," commented, Russ Putland, VP Commercial.

Ido Dor, Lavie Bio's CEO, added: "It is great to see how our technology platform translates into commercialization of microbiome based ag-biological products. I am excited to see our vision, of improving food quality, sustainability and agricultural productivity becoming real. I am very happy with the addition of Russ to the Lavie Bio management team. No doubt that his experience and leadership will be a great addition to the Lavie family and drive our exciting journey of taking Lavie Bio to its next phase – commercialization of our product pipeline."

About Lavie Bio Ltd.:

Lavie Bio, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd., aims to improve food quality, sustainability and agriculture productivity through the introduction of microbiome-based ag-biological products. Lavie Bio utilizes a proprietary computational predictive platform, the BDD platform, harnessing the power of big data and advanced informatics, for the discovery, optimization and development of bio-stimulant and bio-pesticide products. Corteva, Inc. holds approximately 28% in Lavie Bio. For more information, please visit www.lavie-bio.com.

