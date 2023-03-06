Lavie Bio to Host a Round Table Discussion and is a Sponsor at World Agri-Tech Conference in San Francisco

Lavie Bio is a one of the sponsors of the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit, in company with some of the world leading technology companies as well as key ag-tech players. The Summit has become the annual meeting place for the global ag-tech ecosystem, with over 2,000 growers, agribusiness leaders, technology pioneers and investors coming together to exchange insights, be inspired, and identify future partners.

Investors or analysts attending the conference and wish to meet with the management of Lavie Bio and Evogene, are welcome to contact the Lavie Bio team or reach out through World Agri-Tech conference channels.

About Lavie Bio Ltd.

Lavie Bio, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd., aims to improve food quality, sustainability, and agriculture productivity through the introduction of microbiome-based ag-biological products. Lavie Bio utilizes a proprietary computational predictive platform, the BDD platform, powered by Evogene's proprietary MicroBoost AI tech-engine, harnessing the power of big data, artificial intelligence, and advanced informatics, for the discovery, optimization and development of bio-stimulant and bio-pesticide products.

For more information, please visit www.lavie-bio.com.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by AgPlenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

Contacts

Russ Putland, EVP Commercial & GM USA E: [email protected] T: +1 980 474 8170 Dor Kestecher, VP Business Development E: [email protected] T: +972 52 363 3684 Kenny Green, Investor Relations E: [email protected] T: +1 212 378 8040



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945133/lavie_bio.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947468/Evogene.jpg

SOURCE Lavie Bio