Lavior Expands U.S. Manufacturing, Launches Dual Product Lines, and Unveils Brand Evolution

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavior, a U.S.-based wound care company, today announced expanded domestic manufacturing capacity, the launch of two distinct product portfolios, and a comprehensive brand and packaging refresh.

Lavior Launches Dual Product Lines

The announcement comes as the wound care market continues to face disruption driven by shifting reimbursement models, evolving antimicrobial considerations, periodic shortages of honey-based wound care products, and inconsistent product availability more broadly. Lavior's strategy focuses on operational stability, continuity of care, and the delivery of clinically informed wound and skin care solutions across both professional and consumer settings.

Production has been expanded at Lavior's U.S.-based facility operating under an ISO 13485–certified quality management system, increasing capacity while maintaining rigorous quality oversight and standardized manufacturing controls.

"Wound care is undergoing meaningful change, from supply chain pressure to evolving clinical expectations," said Gilad Savion, CEO of Lavior. "Expanding U.S.-based manufacturing allows us to remain a reliable source of solutions informed by clinical research and best practices and to support continuity of care when consistency matters most."

Two Portfolios, One Care-First Philosophy

As part of its growth strategy, Lavior is introducing a dual-portfolio model that clearly differentiates between professional and consumer needs while maintaining a unified clinical philosophy.

The Lavior Professional Portfolio is developed exclusively for healthcare providers and clinical environments and is distributed solely through authorized professional channels. Offered in clinical-use sizes, the portfolio is designed to support hospitals, clinics, wound care centers, and other healthcare settings managing increasing patient volume and evolving care demands.

In parallel, Lavior will continue offering its direct-to-consumer product line, designed to support everyday wound and skin care. Consumer products are developed under the same quality systems and evidence-informed development standards as the professional portfolio to ensure consistency across care settings.

Both portfolios reflect Lavior's care-first approach, which emphasizes supporting the skin environment during early stages of wound and post-procedural care, rather than focusing solely on delayed scar correction. This philosophy is reflected in Lavior's Post-Surgical and Post-Procedure Skin Barrier Gel, designed to help support the skin's natural recovery process following surgical and procedural interventions.

Brand and Packaging Update

The announcement also marks the launch of Lavior's refreshed brand identity and updated packaging across its portfolio. The new visual system introduces a cleaner, more modern look while maintaining the same trusted formulations relied upon by clinicians and consumers.

The rebrand reflects Lavior's evolution, operational growth, and long-term commitment to science-backed wound and skin care innovation.

Looking Ahead

With expanded U.S. manufacturing, clearly defined product channels, and a reinforced care-first clinical focus, Lavior is positioning itself for sustained growth and long-term relevance in a changing wound care landscape.

About Lavior

Lavior is a U.S.-based wound care company developing science-backed wound and skin care solutions informed by clinical research and manufactured under ISO 13485 quality standards. Serving both professional and consumer markets, Lavior is committed to innovation, quality, and continuity of care.

