LAVIT® Unveils New X Series Drinkmaker and New Brand Partners at The NAMA Show

The X Pro™ Drinkmaker Launch Reimagines the Workplace Beverage Experience with More Brands, More Variety and a Simpler, More Sustainable Solution

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LAVIT®, maker of single-serve cold beverage systems for office breakrooms, lounges, and reception areas, today announces the launch of its new X Series of drinkmakers, as well as expansion of its partner brand portfolio. The LAVIT X Pro™ drinkmaker is the first new system to launch and will be unveiled at The NAMA Show this month, then rolled out in select markets starting Summer 2026.

The LAVIT X Pro™ drinkmaker delivers an easy, efficient, and more sustainable way for consumers to access branded beverages they love.

Since 2017, LAVIT has been dedicated to elevating the office beverage experience by offering the most extensive brand selection in a sustainable single-serve format via a self-contained countertop system. LAVIT systems offer a range of benefits for offices, including:

An unmatched range of brands and beverages, plus still, and sparkling water

Recyclable, space-efficient capsules that help minimize waste and eliminate fridge restocking

A breakroom solution that boosts employee satisfaction and productivity

The launch of the X Pro drinkmaker raises the bar by introducing Capsule ID™ technology, a recognition system that enables X Series drinkmakers to identify each capsule and precisely dispense every drink recipe, still or sparkling, exactly as intended. With the addition of IoT over-the-air connectivity, new recipes, usage analytics and software updates are now seamless, reducing maintenance for distributors and office managers alike. Combined with a larger, full-color touchscreen interface, the X Pro drinkmaker is LAVIT's easiest to use drinkmaker with the broadest capabilities.

With a mission to provide an easy, efficient, and more sustainable way for consumers to access branded beverages they love, LAVIT also continues to partner with a growing list of beverage brands. New brand partners in 2026 include wellness brand KARMA® Water, maker of energy and probiotic drinks; better-for-you soda brands SPADE®, a premium zero-calorie sparkling soda; ROCKAWAY SODA®, an all-natural soda born in NYC; and LIVPUR Electrolyte Drink, a functional hydration formula, all scheduled to launch later this year. Brands already available in the LAVIT system include ARIZONA®, TRUE CITRUS®, EBOOST®, MONDAYS™, VIBS™, SUPERNATURALS™, and ALPINE START®.

"The landscape of brands and beverage types has changed rapidly at retail. People are drinking a wider variety of beverages than ever before throughout their day, yet choice in the office has remained constrained," said Adam Chojnacki, CEO of LAVIT. "With the X Series, we're giving workplaces a simpler and more convenient way to deliver drinks people actually want, improving the employee experience while creating an efficient and sustainable platform for brands to reach more consumers."

To learn more about LAVIT®, visit www.drinklavit.com and preview the X Pro drinkmaker on YouTube.

About LAVIT

LAVIT® is a manufacturer of commercial single-serve beverage systems that is reimagining the way consumers experience cold beverages in commercial spaces. Partnering with leading breakroom refreshment distributors, LAVIT® replaces traditional beverage service and water coolers with a single, space-saving solution and delivers the widest variety of brand-name beverages in a sustainable format. Using 100% recyclable aluminum capsules that take up a fraction of the space of cans or bottles, LAVIT® delivers on its promise – Choice Made Simple. Breaktime Made Better™.

Media Contact: Kate Lis

Gear Communications

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703-939-7583

SOURCE LAVIT