Lavoro Technologies Launches Essential Digital Oilfield Automation Applications in Agora Marketplace

HOUSTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavoro Technologies, a leading provider of industrial internet-of-things enabled automation software for the oil and gas industry, announced today that it has partnered with Agora IoT to make three applications available through the Agora Marketplace. The partnership will allow Lavoro to help more oil and gas companies achieve quick, measurable ROI through reduced costs, optimized production and remotely monitored and managed assets.

"We're pleased to work with Agora to help more operators find efficiencies at all levels of their organizations that help them improve their margins and revenues," said Eric Fidler, Lavoro founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

Lavoro Technologies brings real-time remote visibility, analytics and control to field operations through practical applications that easily integrate with existing equipment, implement quickly through menu-driven configuration, eliminate inefficiencies and then share data anywhere it is needed.

The following Lavoro Technologies applications are now available in the Agora marketplace:

Lavoro Plunger provides control and automated optimization for artificial lift wells utilizing plungers, helping operators increase production, the life of the well and maintenance intervals.

Lavoro Tank monitors and records level, interface, current volume, temperature and inflow/outflow volumes for tanks and tank groups. The application makes alerting and real-time data easily accessible to improve operational efficiency and reduce overflows.

Lavoro Ticket provides automated electronic transaction tickets containing all the process and transfer data associated with moving fluid from one point to another, supporting both simple allocation and API 18.2 fluid custody transfer. It provides real-time and historic electronic ticket data for timely and accurate accounting across all parties to improve billing and reconciliation.

For more information on Lavoro Technologies or its applications, visit lavorotechnologies.com and/or email [email protected].

About Lavoro Technologies

Lavoro Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of industrial internet-of-things enabled automation software for the oil and gas industry. The company provides practical remote monitoring, control, automation, analytics and optimization solutions to upstream and midstream companies—drastically reducing operating expenses, capital expenditures and reporting issues while increasing well and employee productivity. Customers use the Lavoro Platform to turn inefficiencies into better margins and higher revenue from the edge of their operations through the enterprise.

About Agora

Agora is the artificial intelligence partner for oilfield operators ready to harness the full power of edge computing and IoT. By combining decades of domain expertise with an agile approach, Agora delivers edge AI and IoT solutions to the oilfield. Agora is a venture backed by Schlumberger, the world's leading provider of digital solutions and innovative technologies that enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry.

