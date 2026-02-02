Lavu CEO Saleem S. Khatri To Speak at UBS Payments Innovation Event Series on AI in Restaurant Operations

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavu, the leading restaurant AI platform, announced that its CEO, Saleem S. Khatri, will speak at the UBS Payments Innovation Event Series, a discussion bringing together leaders in fintech, AI, and payments.

The event, titled "The Evolution of Restaurant POS and Payments and Where Durable Value Is Being Created Today," will feature Khatri in conversation with UBS' Timothy Chiodo, CFA, Payments, Processors, and FinTech Analyst.

The event will take place Friday, March 13, at 12:00 p.m. ET via Zoom.

During the session, Lavu will discuss the industry's shift from "Passive Reporting" (looking at past data) to "Active Operational Defense" (stopping bleeding in real-time). Khatri will argue that as POS and payment processing becomes commoditized, the next billion-dollar opportunity lies in protecting operators from the "Three Silent Killers": Compliance Liability, Labor Drift, and Negligence.

"Restaurant technology is entering a new phase," said Saleem S. Khatri, CEO of Lavu. "For ten years, we built tools to tell operators what happened last month. That is no longer enough. Operators need an Active Defense layer—intelligence that sits on top of the POS and acts as a smoke detector for profit. We look forward to sharing how Lavu is positioning itself as the 'Shield' for the modern operator."

Lavu differentiates itself with Marty, an AI engine that functions less like a report generator and more like a Continuous Risk Auditor. Instead of asking managers to log in and analyze charts, Marty autonomously scans for "Labor Bombs"—specific patterns of risk like minor law violations, ghost shifts, and overtime creep—and alerts operators before the liability is locked in.

Lavu is the leading mobile POS and payment platform for high-growth restaurants, serving partners in over 75 countries. Unlike traditional systems that simply record transactions, Lavu is built for Active Operational Defense. By integrating enterprise-grade payments with Marty—our proprietary AI risk engine—Lavu empowers operators to move beyond reactive reporting. We identify 'Labor Bombs,' compliance risks, and profit leaks in real-time, giving owners the control they need to protect their margins in a low-margin industry.

