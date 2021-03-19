Law & Chaos New Single "Whiskey Whispers" Features a Soulful Blend of Blues, Jazz, and Rock

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Click HERE to listen to "Whiskey Whispers"

[Media: Click HERE for Law & Chaos Electronic Press Kit]

Hailed for their fresh and original sound, indie duo Law & Chaos, made up of veteran blues guitarist TJ Sullivan, and vocalist, singer-songwriter and trumpet player Nick Andrea, is back with a soulful blend of blues, jazz and rock in their new single, "Whiskey Whispers," available on all digital platforms today.

Written by Nick Andrea and TJ Sullivan and produced by Craig T. Fall of Eldora Grande Studios, "Whiskey Whispers" explores the nightmarish existence of an alcoholic after failing to escape the drink that relentlessly whispers their name. The song is the second installment in a dark blues trilogy, taking listeners on an immersive journey from the depths of alcoholism to the road back to family.

"Whiskey Whispers" marks one of the first collaborative songwriting efforts of the duo. "I took the completed lyrics and a basic melody to TJ," Andrea recalled of the creative process. "He added the chord changes that made this one soar." With influences ranging from the Zombies' "She's Not There" to BB King's "The Thrill is Gone", the song was initially inspired by a viral video link of an alcoholic showing off his whiskey collection – as his wife packed her bags in the background. Andrea recalls thinking, "He can't hear her. All he can hear is the whiskey whispering to him."

Despite the humor in the viral video which gave birth to the song´s title, the songwriters explored darkness in an alcoholic's nightmarish existence after taking the first drink.

Law & Chaos is celebrated for bringing a distinct new style to the world of jazz and blues – fusing two classic musical genres with contemporary musical influences to create a unique and thought-provoking new sound.

For more information on Law & Chaos, follow them on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube and visit www.lawchaos.com .

SOURCE Law & Chaos

Related Links

http://www.lawchaos.com

