Law and Legal Education and the Challenges of 2020: A Conversation with Dean Jenny Martinez of Stanford Law School

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020: A global pandemic, the steepest economic collapse since the Great Depression, a tide of protest against racial injustice, a contentious presidential election, a tectonic shift to remote work and education, and more. What is the role of law and legal education at this complex time in our world? Is this a good time to go to law school? Does the legal profession have a special role to play amid these challenges?

Aspiring and current law students, legal educators, lawyers, and the public are invited to join us for the second anniversary edition of Live with Kellye & Ken on Monday, August 31, at 4:00 p.m. ET as we explore these and related topics with Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez, a leading expert on international and constitutional law, who is also a formidable litigator as well as the author of The Slave Trade and the Origins of International Human Rights Law and numerous influential articles.

Kellye Testy, president and CEO of LSAC, will conduct an in-depth interview with Dean Martinez, the Richard E. Lang Professor of Law at Stanford, and Ken Randall, the president and founder of iLaw, will facilitate the discussion. Both Testy and Randall also served as law school deans for many years.

To register for the August 31 webinar or view previous episodes of "Live with Kellye & Ken," visit lsac.org/live-with-kellye-and-ken.

About the Law School Admission Council

The Law School Admission Council is a not-for-profit organization committed to promoting quality, access, and equity in law and education worldwide by supporting individuals' enrollment journeys and providing preeminent assessment, data, and technology services. For more information about LSAC, please visit LSAC.org.

About iLaw

iLaw was founded in 2013 by a law school dean. iLaw offers customized insights and delivers a repository of online JD courses for law schools, and also builds and expands online programming, from full Hybrid JD programs to LLM/MSL. Part of the BARBRI Group, iLaw is grounded in BARBRI's core expertise and experience in student assessments, curriculum, data analytics, and online learning and program management. iLaw brings unique law school experience to its academic collaborations, and matches its legal education background with online innovation and an approach that facilitates student and institutional success.

