Law Book Becomes Amazon #1 New Release in Multiple Categories

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The quintessential handbook to empower readers with legal options is making an immediate impact. Navigating the Winding Road: Family Law and Estate Planning in Illinois by Gwendolyn J. Sterk and her legal staff debuted on Amazon as the #1 New Release in the categories: Family Law, Tax Law, Legal Estate Planning, Estates and Trusts, Divorce and Separation Law and Estate Planning Law, and ranked Top 50 in all law books on Amazon, as of September 17, 2020.

Finally, there's a book that helps navigate the bumpy legal roads we all encounter from time to time, including, but not limited to, marriage, divorce, maintenance, child support, children's welfare, special needs issues, domestic violence, elder care, grandparents' rights and estate planning.

Navigating the Winding Road: Family Law and Estate Planning in Illinois was written by Gwendolyn J. Sterk, along with her legal staff Alyssa A. Blando, Amy M. Bravo, Amanda N. Engelman, Arianna A. Fleckenstein, Terrence M. Fogarty, Kelly L. Garver, Jennifer J. Hanik, Laura A. Kennard, Kelli M. Lardi, Nicole L. Morales, Jennifer S. Nolen, Ragan Pattison, Crystal S. Pavloski , Amy A. Schellekens, Frederick M. Smithhart, Jackie L. Sulich, Joan van Oss and Monika L. Wolniak.

Gwendolyn J. Sterk is no stranger to family law and estate planning. Practicing family law since 1989, she successfully started her own law firm, Sterk Family Law Group, P.C. in Orland Park, IL in 2015.

While the book does NOT constitute legal advice and is NOT a substitute for a one-on-one consultation with a licensed attorney in Illinois or your own state, it does provide a helpful handbook to empower the reader with options.

Navigating the Winding Road: Family Law and Estate Planning in Illinois is available right now at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735714801/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_MqezFbBECW94M

