NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Police Modernization Market to Reach $59.9B by 2025

The Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market – 2019-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791862/?utm_source=PRN New and maturing technologies, such as Predictive Policing, Crime Analytics, Next Generation 911 (NG911), Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis, Gunshot Detectors, IoT and Smart Video Surveillance will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities. According to the report, the market is forecast to grow to $59.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of XX%.

This 1035 -page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global police modernization market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market. In addition, the report provides extensive and updated data on 54 Law Enforcement & Police Modernization vendors.

Key drivers of the Law Enforcement & Police Modernization market include:

New and maturing technologies, (e.g., Crime Analytics, Predictive Policing, NG911, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis, Gunshot Detectors and Smart Video Surveillance)

Terror and crime

Cybercrime and cyberterrorism

Trump administration's Law Enforcement & Police Modernization and the Mexican Wall funding

Private sector security

Growing internal security modernization markets in autocratic states (e.g., China , Turkey , Iran , Saudi Arabia

, , , Critical infrastructure protection growing needs

A. Questions answered in this report include:

What drives the customers to purchase Law Enforcement & Police Modernization solutions and services?

What is the market size and what are the trends of 234 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the Law Enforcement & Police Modernization technology & services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The Global Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global aviation security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 5 Technologies:

C2I, C2ISR, C2ISTAR, C3, C3I, C4 & C4I2

IT, AI & Big Data

Intelligence Systems

Personal Equipment

Detection, Surveillance & Other

By 16 Vertical Market:

Police

Internal Security Agencies

Counter Terror Agencies

Cybersecurity Agencies

Other

By 43 National Markets:U.S.CanadaMexicoColombiaBrazilArgentinaRest of LATAMUKFranceNetherlandsBelgiumSwedenDenmarkGermanyAustriaItalySpainPolandCzech RepublicRussiaRest of EuropeTurkeyIsraelSaudi ArabiaUAEQatarKuwaitNigeriaSouth AfricaRest of MEAIndiaChinaSouth KoreaJapanAustraliaAzerbaijanKazakhstanPakistanTaiwanSingaporeMalaysiaIndonesiaRest of Asia Pacific

By 5 Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

By 5 Revenue Source Markets:

Product Sales

Integration, Installation & Commissioning

Training & Services

Planning & Consulting

Maintenance & Upgrades

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitorsBusiness opportunitiesSWOT analysisCompetitive analysisBusiness environmentThe 2018-2025 market D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:

Appendix A: National Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market Background for 44 countries

Appendix B: The Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Industry

Appendix C: Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Related Product Standards

E. The report addresses over 320 aviation security standards (including links)

F. The police modernization report provides extensive and updated data on 54 vendors of Law Enforcement & Police Modernization related products (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, Law Enforcement & Police Modernization products, and contact info):

911 Tech

Aardvark Tactical Inc.

Abbott Informatics

Able 2 Products Company

Aeryon Labs

Agusta Westland

Alliant Techsystems

AMTEC

BAE Systems plc

Bazalt

Blackthorn GRC

Boeing

Brugger & Thomet

Centech

Chemring Defense

Combined Tactical Systems

Defense Technology Corp.

Digital Ally

Digital Design

Fiocchi

FN Herstal

General Dynamics

Goodrich Corp.

Heckler & Koch

ISPRA

JAYCOR

Kratos Defense & Security

L-3 Communications

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

LE Systems Inc.

LRAD Corp.

Mace Security International Inc.

Megaray

Metal Storm Limited

Mikor

MK Ballistic Systems

Mossberg

NonLethal Technologies Inc.

Penn Arms Inc.

PepperBall Technologies

Policske Strojirny

PW Defense

Raytheon

Remington Arms Company

Rotal Ordnance

SEA Technology

Security Devices International Inc.

SNPE

Taser International

TFM

Universal Propulsion

Verney Carron

Wynyard Logitech

ZARC International Inc.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791862/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

