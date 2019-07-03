Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market - 2019-2025
Jul 03, 2019, 08:30 ET
Police Modernization Market to Reach $59.9B by 2025
The Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market – 2019-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.
The Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market – 2019-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.

New and maturing technologies, such as Predictive Policing, Crime Analytics, Next Generation 911 (NG911), Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis, Gunshot Detectors, IoT and Smart Video Surveillance will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities. According to the report, the market is forecast to grow to $59.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of XX%.
This 1035 -page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global police modernization market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market. In addition, the report provides extensive and updated data on 54 Law Enforcement & Police Modernization vendors.
Key drivers of the Law Enforcement & Police Modernization market include:
- New and maturing technologies, (e.g., Crime Analytics, Predictive Policing, NG911, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis, Gunshot Detectors and Smart Video Surveillance)
- Terror and crime
- Cybercrime and cyberterrorism
- Trump administration's Law Enforcement & Police Modernization and the Mexican Wall funding
- Private sector security
- Growing internal security modernization markets in autocratic states (e.g., China, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia
- Critical infrastructure protection growing needs
A. Questions answered in this report include:
- What drives the customers to purchase Law Enforcement & Police Modernization solutions and services?
- What is the market size and what are the trends of 234 submarkets during 2018-2025?
- What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the Law Enforcement & Police Modernization technology & services trends?
- What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
B. The Global Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global aviation security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 5 Technologies:
C2I, C2ISR, C2ISTAR, C3, C3I, C4 & C4I2
IT, AI & Big Data
Intelligence Systems
Personal Equipment
Detection, Surveillance & Other
By 16 Vertical Market:
Police
Internal Security Agencies
Counter Terror Agencies
Cybersecurity Agencies
Other
By 43 National Markets:U.S.CanadaMexicoColombiaBrazilArgentinaRest of LATAMUKFranceNetherlandsBelgiumSwedenDenmarkGermanyAustriaItalySpainPolandCzech RepublicRussiaRest of EuropeTurkeyIsraelSaudi ArabiaUAEQatarKuwaitNigeriaSouth AfricaRest of MEAIndiaChinaSouth KoreaJapanAustraliaAzerbaijanKazakhstanPakistanTaiwanSingaporeMalaysiaIndonesiaRest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Markets:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
Product Sales
Integration, Installation & Commissioning
Training & Services
Planning & Consulting
Maintenance & Upgrades
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
Market drivers & inhibitorsBusiness opportunitiesSWOT analysisCompetitive analysisBusiness environmentThe 2018-2025 market D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:
Appendix A: National Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market Background for 44 countries
Appendix B: The Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Industry
Appendix C: Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Related Product Standards
E. The report addresses over 320 aviation security standards (including links)
F. The police modernization report provides extensive and updated data on 54 vendors of Law Enforcement & Police Modernization related products (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, Law Enforcement & Police Modernization products, and contact info):
911 Tech
Aardvark Tactical Inc.
Abbott Informatics
Able 2 Products Company
Aeryon Labs
Agusta Westland
Alliant Techsystems
AMTEC
BAE Systems plc
Bazalt
Blackthorn GRC
Boeing
Brugger & Thomet
Centech
Chemring Defense
Combined Tactical Systems
Defense Technology Corp.
Digital Ally
Digital Design
Fiocchi
FN Herstal
General Dynamics
Goodrich Corp.
Heckler & Koch
ISPRA
JAYCOR
Kratos Defense & Security
L-3 Communications
Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.
LE Systems Inc.
LRAD Corp.
Mace Security International Inc.
Megaray
Metal Storm Limited
Mikor
MK Ballistic Systems
Mossberg
NonLethal Technologies Inc.
Penn Arms Inc.
PepperBall Technologies
Policske Strojirny
PW Defense
Raytheon
Remington Arms Company
Rotal Ordnance
SEA Technology
Security Devices International Inc.
SNPE
Taser International
TFM
Universal Propulsion
Verney Carron
Wynyard Logitech
ZARC International Inc.
