Law Enforcement and Public Safety Agencies Must Register immediately to maintain access to number portability data

Number portability allows people to keep their phone number when switching service providers. Authorized law enforcement agencies and PSAP users that need to know which company is the service provider of record can check that information against the data in the Number Portability Administration Center (NPAC), which supports the implementation of the number portability service in the country. There are two services available to law enforcement and public safety agencies: the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service, which is a free phone-based system, and the Enhanced Law Enforcement Platform (ELEP) is a fee-based, online search service.

Users of the IVR service can contact ivr@iconectiv.numberportability.com and users of the ELEP web-based service can contact elep@iconectiv.numberportability.com to request a registration form. For general questions, call 844-511-3537 Monday through Friday between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM ET.

Further details on registration and the transition can be found at www.numberportability.com.

